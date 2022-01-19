45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Jami Farkas
·10 min read
AzmanJaka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AzmanJaka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Becoming a millionaire is a dream harbored by many an American, but it's also one that precious few manage to reach in their lifetime. After all, with all of the various costs that come with living your life and raising a family, having enough income held back to hit that second comma on your net worth is just not a simple feat. You need the sort of job that's going to pay well in excess of what it takes to cover your bills.

See: The World's Most In-Demand Jobs That Don't Require a Degree
Related: This Is the Living Wage You Need in All 50 States

So which jobs can you expect to do that? To answer the question, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to determine the average salaries of many common jobs. Then, it deducted the cost of federal taxes and the average cost of living from that figure to show how much income you would have left over after covering the basics. Using that figure, the study then calculates how long it will take you to save up that $1 million while making an average salary in the profession. It doesn't factor in the cost of your education -- obviously a major expenditure for many of these occupations, based on their requirements -- or how you can grow your savings through investment, but it should still give you a clear sense of how fast someone can stash away money in each job.

So, who can expect to reach that million-dollar goal the fastest? Here's a look at which jobs will get you there.

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Personal Services Managers

  • Annual salary: $123,980

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $93,732

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $31,983

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 31 years, 2 months and 30 days

See: 13 Blue-Collar Jobs That Turned People Into Millionaires

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Political Scientists

  • Annual salary: $124,100

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $93,813

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $32,064

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 31 years, 2 months and 1 day

No More Office: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

FatCamera / Getty Images
FatCamera / Getty Images

43. Health Specialties Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Annual salary: $124,890

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $94,354

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $32,605

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 30 years, 7 months and 24 days

Make Bank: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Kinwun / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kinwun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Nuclear Engineers

  • Annual salary: $125,130

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $94,518

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $32,769

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 30 years, 5 months and 29 days

Find: What Does Earning a Six-Figure Salary Mean and Do You Need One To Build Wealth?

AMR Image / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AMR Image / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Optometrists

  • Annual salary: $125,440

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $94,730

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $32,981

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 30 years, 3 months and 18 days

alvarez / Getty Images
alvarez / Getty Images

40. Pharmacists

  • Annual salary: $125,460

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $94,743

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $32,994

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 30 years, 3 months and 14 days

Career Change? 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

39. General and Operations Managers

  • Annual salary: $125,740

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $94,935

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $33,186

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 30 years, 1 month and 9 days

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

38. Training and Development Managers

  • Annual salary: $125,920

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $95,057

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $33,308

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 29 years, 11 months and 31 days

Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wavebreakmedia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Computer Hardware Engineers

  • Annual salary: $126,140

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $95,208

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $33,459

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 29 years, 10 months and 11 days

MEDITERRANEAN / Getty Images
MEDITERRANEAN / Getty Images

36. Astronomers

  • Annual salary: $126,250

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $95,283

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $33,534

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 29 years, 9 months and 18 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

35. Air Traffic Controllers

  • Annual salary: $127,440

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $96,097

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $34,348

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 29 years, 1 month and 2 days

Take a Look: The Best Jobs in America

DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Computer and Information Research Scientists

  • Annual salary: $130,890

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $98,455

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $36,706

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 27 years, 2 months and 22 days

dcdebs / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dcdebs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Judges, Magistrate Judges and Magistrates

  • Annual salary: $131,850

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $99,110

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $37,361

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 26 years, 8 months and 29 days

FG Trade / Getty Images
FG Trade / Getty Images

32. Purchasing Managers

  • Annual salary: $132,660

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $99,665

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $37,916

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 26 years, 4 months and 9 days

Hispanolistic / Getty Images
Hispanolistic / Getty Images

31. Human Resources Managers

  • Annual salary: $134,580

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $100,977

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $39,228

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 25 years, 5 months and 21 days

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

30. Law Teachers, Postsecondary

  • Annual salary: $134,760

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $101,100

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $39,351

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 25 years, 4 months and 23 days

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

29. Public Relations and Fundraising Managers

  • Annual salary: $135,580

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $101,660

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $39,911

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 25 years, 0 months and 13 days

TommL / Getty Images
TommL / Getty Images

28. Compensation and Benefits Managers

  • Annual salary: $137,160

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $102,740

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $40,991

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 24 years, 4 months and 17 days

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

27. Physicists

  • Annual salary: $137,700

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $103,109

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $41,360

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 24 years, 1 month and 27 days

laflor / Getty Images
laflor / Getty Images

26. Advertising and Promotions Managers

  • Annual salary: $147,560

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $110,144

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $48,395

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 20 years, 7 months and 24 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

25. Sales Managers

  • Annual salary: $147,580

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $110,158

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $48,409

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 20 years, 7 months and 21 days

PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images
PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images

24. Lawyers

  • Annual salary: $148,910

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $111,150

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $49,401

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 20 years, 2 months and 23 days

hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hedgehog94 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Podiatrists

  • Annual salary: $151,110

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $112,790

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $51,041

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 19 years, 6 months and 30 days

chee gin tan / Getty Images/iStockphoto
chee gin tan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Financial Managers

  • Annual salary: $151,510

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $113,089

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $51,340

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 19 years, 5 months and 18 days

dgdimension / Shutterstock.com
dgdimension / Shutterstock.com

21. Petroleum Engineers

  • Annual salary: $154,330

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $115,191

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $53,442

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 18 years, 8 months and 11 days

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

20. Marketing Managers

  • Annual salary: $154,470

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $115,295

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $53,546

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 18 years, 7 months and 29 days

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

19. Natural Sciences Managers

  • Annual salary: $154,930

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $115,638

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $53,889

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 18 years, 6 months and 17 days

Zephyr18 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zephyr18 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Architectural and Engineering Managers

  • Annual salary: $158,100

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $118,001

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $56,252

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 17 years, 9 months and 5 days

nimis69 / Getty Images
nimis69 / Getty Images

17. Computer and Information Systems Managers

  • Annual salary: $161,730

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $120,707

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $58,958

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 16 years, 11 months and 11 days

licsiren / iStock.com
licsiren / iStock.com

16. Dentists, General

  • Annual salary: $180,830

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $134,678

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $72,929

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 13 years, 8 months and 12 days

Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images
Weekend Images Inc. / Getty Images

15. Pediatricians, General

  • Annual salary: $184,570

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $137,167

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $75,418

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 13 years, 2 months and 31 days

FG Trade / Getty Images
FG Trade / Getty Images

14. Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

  • Annual salary: $186,870

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $138,698

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $76,949

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 12 years, 11 months and 25 days

Useful Tips: 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

andresr / iStock.com
andresr / iStock.com

13. Nurse Anesthetists

  • Annual salary: $189,190

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $140,241

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $78,492

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 12 years, 8 months and 23 days

alfexe / Getty Images/iStockphoto
alfexe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Dentists, All Other Specialists

  • Annual salary: $194,930

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $144,062

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $82,313

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 12 years, 1 month and 20 days

chee gin tan / Getty Images
chee gin tan / Getty Images

11. Chief Executives

  • Annual salary: $197,840

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $145,998

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $84,249

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 11 years, 10 months and 10 days

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dusanpetkovic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. General Internal Medicine Physicians

  • Annual salary: $210,960

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $154,790

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $93,041

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 11 years, 8 months and 27 days

beavera / Getty Images/iStockphoto
beavera / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Family Medicine Physicians

  • Annual salary: $214,370

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $157,078

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $95,329

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 10 years, 5 months and 24 days

mediaphotos / iStock.com
mediaphotos / iStock.com

8. Prosthodontists

  • Annual salary: $214,870

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $157,414

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $95,665

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 10 years, 5 months and 11 days

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Psychiatrists

  • Annual salary: $217,100

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $158,910

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $97,161

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 10 years, 3 months and 13 days

xavierarnau / Getty Images
xavierarnau / Getty Images

6. Physicians, All Other; and Ophthalmologists

  • Annual salary: $218,850

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $160,084

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $98,335

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 10 years, 1 month and 27 days

UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock.com
UfaBizPhoto / Shutterstock.com

5. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

  • Annual salary: $234,990

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $170,523

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $108,774

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 9 years, 2 months and 8 days

South_agency / Getty Images
South_agency / Getty Images

4. Orthodontists

  • Annual salary: $237,990

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $172,446

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $110,697

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 9 years, 0 months and 9 days

damircudic / Getty Images
damircudic / Getty Images

3. Obstetricians and Gynecologists

  • Annual salary: $239,120

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $173,170

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $111,421

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 8 years, 11 months and 18 days

FangXiaNuo / Getty Images
FangXiaNuo / Getty Images

2. Surgeons, Except Ophthalmologists

  • Annual salary: $251,650

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $181,203

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $119,454

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 8 years, 4 months and 12 days

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images
JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

1. Anesthesiologists

  • Annual salary: $271,440

  • Annual salary after federal taxes: $193,887

  • Annual income after average expenditures: $132,138

How long it takes to become a millionaire: 7 years, 6 months and 24 days

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To determine the jobs that can make you a millionaire before 65, GOBankingRates analyzed salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics; jobs used in this study have the highest mean pay as of May 2020, according to its Occupational Employment Statistics. The study takes the annual salary of each given job, subtracts federal income taxes (FICA and Medicare taxes included) and the average cost of living in the United States, based on average annual expenditure, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' midyear Consumer Expenditure Survey (July 2019 - June 2020). The difference left over is then multiplied by 35, 30, and 25 years in order to find out whether that job will get you past the $1 million threshold. *Note: The majority of these jobs require additional schooling and the cost of schooling is not accounted for in the study. The study assumes that the listed salary is the salary you earn every year for the given year period. All income taxes calculated using in-house calculator using 2021 tax brackets as sourced from the Tax Foundation. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 2, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories