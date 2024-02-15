Here are 45 local projects funded by the debated $350 million Ohio House spending bill

Feb. 15—Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, is facing backlash from a handful of Republican lawmakers after they say he played favorites with last week's fast-tracked spending bill that allocated $350 million in surplus funds to hundreds of local projects across the state.

Outcries have come from members who either felt the final bill was unfair or thought that the process was too quick, too opaque, or that they weren't included in final negotiations.

The chamber voted 75-19 to pass House Bill 2 less than 24 hours after the details of the nearly $2 billion spending bill were released to lawmakers and the public.

Some local lawmakers lauded the bill, which included $37.4 million in projects for Butler, Clark, Montgomery, Greene, Warren, Darke and Preble counties. But Clark County only got funding for one project worth $375,000 — one of the lowest funding levels in the state — and Miami and Champaign counties got zilch.

Here's a full list of local projects, by county:

Butler County: 9 projects, about $5.1 million — Shuler Benninghofen Mixed-Use Project; $1 million — Riversedge Ampitheater Expansion; $1 million — Oxford Student Safety Project; $800,000 — Madison Township Park Revitalization; $500,000 — Liberty Playground Replacement Project; $500,000 — Great Miami Trail Corridor; $400,000 — Welding Lab Program Expansion in Fairfield Twp.; $231,540 — World Class Clubs: Repairing Community Gymnasium; $225,000

Champaign County: None

Clark County: 1 project, $375,000 — A.B. Graham Memorial; $375,000

Darke County: 3 projects, $1.1 million — Western Ohio Regional Fire Training Facility; $750,000 — Historic Bear's Mill Infrastructure Restoration; $275,000 — The Darke County Fish and Game Association; $120,000

Greene County: 4 projects, $2.3 million — Future Development of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base; $1 million — Spring House Park: Phase One; $1 million — OhioMeansJobs Greene County Improving Accessibility Project; $175,000 — Ohio Veterans' Children's Home Expansion and Upgrade, Phase 1; $150,000

Miami County: None

Montgomery County: 26 projects, $14 million — Miami Chapel Inspire Zone Youth Workforce Development Center — Boys and Girls Club; $2 million — Kettering Business Park; $1.25 million — Schuster Center; $1 million — Countryside Park Revitalization; $1 million — Dayton Aviation Heritage Site, Wright Factory; $1 million — Uptown Centerville Connectivity and Development Improvements; $1 million — Harrison Twp. Police Headquarters Renovation; $750,000 — Jefferson Twp. Community Improvements; $600,000 — Centerville Schools Safety Access; $500,000 — BOLT Innovation Center; $500,000 — Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton-West Carrollton Health Center Construction; $500,000 — Homefull Housing, Food and Jobs Center; $500,000 — Dayton Dream Center Transitional Housing; $500,000 — Robinette Park; $400,000 — Homefull's Healthy Start Child Care and Early Learning Center West Dayton; $350,000 — East End Whole Family Services Hub Facility Expansion and Renovation in Dayton; $300,000 — Dayton Airshow; $300,000 — Germantown Covered Bridge; $275,000 — Old North Dayton Park Expansion Project; $250,000 — Grant Park Accessibility Improvements; $250,000 — Flyghtwood Sports Life and Leadership Campus; $250,000 — Miami Twp. Public Works; $250,000 — Preservation of Dayton Woman's Club Historic Mansion; $100,000 — West Memory Gardens Flood Mitigation Project; $75,000 — German Township Channel Maintenance; $60,000 — Miamisburg Historical Society Improvements; $40,000

Preble County: 1 project, $700,000 — Preble County Fairgrounds Stall Barns; $700,000

Warren County: 1 project, $13.8 million — Cincinnati Open Tennis Tournament, $13.75 million

Follow DDN statehouse reporter Avery Kreemer on X or reach out to him at Avery.Kreemer@coxinc.com or at 614-981-1422.

