$45 million going toward housing in rural Arizona
The Us Dept. of Agriculture is investing $45 million into creating equal access into housing and healthcare for rural Arizona.
The deal is likely to reach President Biden's desk before Friday's shutdown deadline. It now heads to the Senate.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart. The post Love Letter is the best party card game you’ve never heard of — it’s under $15, and I can’t stop talking about it appeared first on In The Know.
Two Republican congressmen involved in a physical altercation at the Capitol on Tuesday have offered different versions of what went down in the hallway.
If you hate wearing pants and love pretty things, this sale is made for you.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
Who doesn't love an oversized scarf? The post Chunky scarves are back. Here’s how to style them. appeared first on In The Know.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Disney's film struggles will take time to correct as "The Marvels" drew in a dismal $47 million domestically during its opening weekend — the worst performance in the MCU franchise history.
Tens of thousands of people took part in a rally in support of Israel on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., where security was tight and emotions were raw amid the ongoing war against Hamas.
Anu Hariharan, who led YC Continuity before the storied accelerator scrapped the program, has partnered with two of her former colleagues and former Brex executive Lucas Fox to launch a new fund that is targeting raising about $350 million and operating a program that some peg as "YC for growth," four sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The new fund, whose name is Avra, plans to operate an eight-week program with a cohort of about a dozen post-Series A startups each quarter. The invite-only program will pick startups with strong product market fit and generating at least a few million dollars in revenue, people briefed on the matter told TechCrunch.
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
Nine-year-old Oliver Gorrod wins a contest sponsored by Mini and Crayola to create a custom crayon-inspired vinyl car wrap.
Subscriptions to the Headspace app are half off this Black Friday for only two weeks.
There was no easing into the season. Women’s college basketball got off to a start that was equal parts chaotic and enthralling. Here’s what we learned in Week 1.
Social media users are pushing back against Charli D'Amelio's recent promotional video.
AI image generator Stable Diffusion already has a lot of fans, and now those experimenting with the new AI technology to develop their own models have a place to share their work with other enthusiasts. A startup called Civitai -- a play on the word Civitas, meaning community -- has created a platform where members can post their own Stable Diffusion-based AI image models for others to discover, as well as the output of their work -- AI photos -- for consumers to browse and enjoy. Explain Civitai CEO Justin Maier, the idea for the startup came about because he identified there was a need for a place where people could share their models and others could find them.
The grandly orchestrated rollout elevated "Black or White" to a can't-miss pop culture event, one that was seen by an estimated 500 million viewers worldwide.
The 2024 Kia Seltos gets subtle but substantive improvements, including the new Seltos X-Line trim level.
The latest version of Ableton's popular Live software has lots of new tools for would-be music makers. A new synth and some MIDI creation tools should help the creativity flow.
In recent weeks, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to follow New Zealand in creating a smoke-free future. Last month, Sunak said the government would introduce legislation that would phase out the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products for the next generation. The ban will not extend to vapes however harsher restrictions are expected to be implemented. King Charles III backed the Conservative government’s decision in his speech to the reopening of parliament. Sunak celebrated the bill, stating that “a 14-year-old today will never have the opportunity to legally purchase cigarettes.”