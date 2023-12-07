A $45 million painting and Lego art: A look at some of the works at Art Basel Miami Beach

Before the curtains came up, literally, for the 21st time Wednesday for Art Basel Miami Beach, the fair served up an appetizer of sorts for the eagerly awaited main course in a week of frenzied, artful consumption.

Early-bird VIP fairgoers and the news media were treated to a morning entrée into the fair’s Meridians sector, dominated by the oversize and accessible, before the vast floor of the Beach Convention Center and its 277 art-gallery booths opened to the usual throng of collectors, fashionistas and museum folk.

Take a look at some of the art at this year’s Art Basel Miami.

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A work titled Earth Play by South Korean Artist Seung-taek Lee on display at the Meridians during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - The Cellist by Artist Reginald O’neal on display at Art Basel at the Miami Beach Convention Center during VIP day. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A Claw Machine that guests were invited to play with is part of Fantasy World by Artist Anthony Akinbola at Meridians during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A video installation titled Composition for Face and Hands by Oliver Beer at Meridians during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

German artist Cosima von Bonin’s “What If They Bark 07” at Art Basel. Siobhan Morrissey

A visitor checks out Julio LeParc’s ‘Sphère Blue.’ Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A work titled Centinelas de la Luna Negra by artist Daniel Lind-Ramos which is made from items such a FEMA tarp, a green canoe, rope, PVC tubing, metal wiring and burlap sacks just to name a few can be yours for $375,000.00. The work is on display at the Miami Beach Convention Center during Art Basel VIP day. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

‘Abzu’ by Vian Sora is viewed at Meridians inside the Miami Beach Convention Center during Art Basel VIP day on Wednesday. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Artist ai weiwei made ‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’ with Lego pieces. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - First Black Painting by Frank Stella on display at the Yares booth during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The gallery is asking $45 million for the obscure work. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Galeria Vermelho, based in São Paulo, highlighted the imagery of Rosângela Rennó, a well-known Brazilian photographer. Vinod Sreeharsha

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A news photographer walks by an Untitled work by Artist Matt Mullican during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A work titled He Ram by artist Alfredo Saar hangs at the Miami Beach Convention Center during Art Basel VIP day. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A work titled Color Experiment No. 121 on display during Art Basel VIP day at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Beach, Florida, December 6, 2023 - A work in neon by Artist Jacoby Satterwhite at the Miami Beach Convention Center during Art Basel VIP day. Jose A. Iglesias/jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

A man inspects a Laura Lima’s ‘Disco Volador #18.’