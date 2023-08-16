45-year-old Akron woman dies days after weekend shooting, police investigating

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Saturday morning that killed 45-year-old Veronica Bell of Akron, according to a Summit County Medical Examiner's Office press release issued Wednesday.

First responders arrived on the 2200 block of Eighth Street Southwest at about 1:50 a.m. for a shooting when they found Bell, the release states.

Police said she was lying on the ground outside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Bell was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead three days later at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the Akron Police Department's detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Any can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron police app and messaging Tips411.

