45-year-old Lodi man identified as victim found dead in Clements

The man whose body was found in Clements early Sunday has been identified as 45-year-old Steven Buchan Jr. of Lodi, according to the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received a call at 1:55 a.m. Sunday, May 1 of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements.

The man was located and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to share any information regarding the investigation by calling the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (209) 468-4400. To remain anonymous call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Refer to case #22-9524.

This article originally appeared on The Record: San Joaquin County authorities ID Lodi man found dead in Clements