45-year-old man arrested in connection with South Tacoma homicide
Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a South Tacoma homicide.
The man was arrested at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the city and was booked for second-degree murder, according to investigators.
At 2:49 a.m. on May 8, police were called to the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way for reports of a man who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Reginald Taylor, dead on the sidewalk.
Police said an altercation led to the fatal shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
More news from KIRO 7
Man identified after being flung off Ship Canal bridge by force of morning crash
Oregon romance writer found guilty of murdering her husband in 2018
Texas school shooting live updates: “When I have to sign 21 death certificates, my heart will drop”
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com