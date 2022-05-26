45-year-old man arrested in connection with South Tacoma homicide

Police said they arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a South Tacoma homicide.

The man was arrested at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the city and was booked for second-degree murder, according to investigators.

At 2:49 a.m. on May 8, police were called to the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way for reports of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Reginald Taylor, dead on the sidewalk.

Police said an altercation led to the fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

