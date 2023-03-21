45-year-old standing in living room is gunned down by home intruder, Illinois cops say

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot when an unknown person broke into an Illinois home and began firing, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago, police said in a news release.

The suspect is accused of knocking on the back door of the home, then pushing it open.

After entering the home, the intruder fired multiple shots, police said, striking the victim while he was standing in the living room.

The victim was identified by WFLD as Quentin Pruett, of Madison, Wisconsin. He was in Chicago visiting friends and family, WBBM reported.

Pruett died at the scene after being shot multiple times in the chest, according to police.

The intruder fled the home and was seen running in a nearby alley and had not been taken into custody as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

