45-year-old woman shot twice Tuesday morning in central Sioux Falls, police say

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say they're investigating a shooting that left a woman injured early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the area of Sixth Street and Spring Avenue, where they discovered a 45-year-old woman who had a gun shot wound to her leg and one to her arm, department spokesman Sam Clemens said during a police briefing with media Tuesday morning.

The wounds were non-life threatening and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident at this time.

"This is another case where we don't have a whole lot of details," Clemens said. "She didn't really have a whole lot of information to provide. She gave us what she could."

There was no altercation that involved her, and there was nothing the victim could provide that would help identify the person who shot her or what led up to the incident, Clemens added.

"There were a few other witnesses that had some information," he said. "And there were some surveillance cameras in the area that helped provide some information … We're still trying to figure out everybody that was involved."

