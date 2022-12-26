With 45% ownership, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) insiders have a lot at stake

Every investor in Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG (VTX:GAV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Carlo Gavazzi Holding regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Carlo Gavazzi Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Carlo Gavazzi Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Carlo Gavazzi Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Carlo Gavazzi Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Carlo Gavazzi Holding. The company's largest shareholder is Valeria Gavazzi, with ownership of 41%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.6% and 3.3% of the stock.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Carlo Gavazzi Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF92m stake in this CHF205m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 42% stake in Carlo Gavazzi Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

