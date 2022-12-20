With 45% ownership, GK Software SE (ETR:GKS) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

To get a sense of who is truly in control of GK Software SE (ETR:GKS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of GK Software have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of GK Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GK Software?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that GK Software does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GK Software, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in GK Software. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Rainer Gläß with 24% of shares outstanding. Stephan Kronmüller is the second largest shareholder owning 18% of common stock, and Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft Mit BeschrÄNkter Haftung holds about 4.9% of the company stock.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of GK Software

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of GK Software SE. It has a market capitalization of just €285m, and insiders have €129m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over GK Software. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

