With 45% ownership, PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) insiders have a lot at stake

A look at the shareholders of PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 45% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of PSC Insurance Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of PSC Insurance Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About PSC Insurance Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

PSC Insurance Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see PSC Insurance Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

PSC Insurance Group is not owned by hedge funds. Paul Dwyer is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. John Dwyer is the second largest shareholder owning 9.8% of common stock, and Brian Austin holds about 9.2% of the company stock. Interestingly, the bottom two of the top three shareholders also hold the title of Senior Key Executive and Chairman of the Board, respectively, suggesting that these insiders have a personal stake in the company.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of PSC Insurance Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of PSC Insurance Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$1.8b, and insiders have AU$792m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 43% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.4%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PSC Insurance Group you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

