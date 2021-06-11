45 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jun. 11—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Richard Lee Fisher, 915 E. Pearl St., Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of endangering children (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Emily Ann Lannerd, 1052 E. Pearl St., Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of endangering children (direct), and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robby W. Brewer, 1710 Morman Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Tyler Jacob York, 3104 Plymouth St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Laquinn D. Davis, 848 Riverview Terr., Apt. 205, Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Robert Lee Bergman, 9942 Dayton Centerville Pike, Brookville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, felonious assault (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Kyla Rae Nipper, 116 Mill St., Somerville; indicted on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Danielle R. Schoenberger, 3586 Applewood Drive, Amelia; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Dustin James Lamb, 1323 Dayton, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, burglary (direct), failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Jeremiah Pulley, 1117 North B St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and failure to stop after accident involving property of others.

Michael Coleman, 269 Walnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Murrell Alvin Cook, II, 510 S. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in cocaine, and certified back to the lower court on one count each of assault, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Racheal Hollowell, 8750 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester; indicted on one count of corrupting another with drugs (direct).

Dion Crockett, 6743 Allegheny Drive, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on one count of assault.

Ronald Webb, 418 B St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and having physical control of vehicle while under influence.

Carl Collins, 712 Poplar, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), assault, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Timothy M. Ambach, 716 S. College, 13, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Justin Hollon, 1612 Sheridan Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Martha J. Monserrat, 1557 Lemon Tree Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Richard D. Hill, 7341 Kingswood Drive, West Chester; certified back to the lower court on two counts of domestic violence.

Sean P. McIntosh, 1978 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count each of aggravated robbery, and violating a protection order.

Brian A. Polly, 3041 Lanes Mill Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Kevin C. Kellum, 700 W. Taylor School Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Ronald Eugene Coy, 202 Cereal Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jeremy Roark, 588 Rachel Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct) and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Charles Lester Davis, II, 2648 Victoria Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Wesley Alexander, 8523 Gregory Way, Louisville, Ky.; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Philip Dunn, 4015 Helton Drive, #34, Middletown; indicted on two counts of tampering with records.

Darrell R. Patrick, 2507 Halifax Court, Middletown; indicted on two counts of tampering with records.

Summer Mobley, 88 Lakeview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of tampering with records.

Clinton Ricardo Anderson, 3893 Mack Road, Apt. 118, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kirsten Paige Newman, 4101 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and permitting drug abuse.

Tiffany Renee King, 9164 Bertha Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Douglas Bedsole, 341 Sunset Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, burglary, petty theft, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Mylic James Detrick Edward Scurry, 2345 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Michael Anthony Overbay, 5434 Lenninger Haigh Road, Hillsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Strait, 1049 Neighborhood Road, Gallipolis; indicted on one count each of theft and petty theft.

Anthony Harrison Dill, 2015 Stegman Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Sharon Renee Tedesco, 430 Odin Drive, Cincinnati; indicted 15 counts of theft of drugs, and one count each of tampering with records and tampering with evidence.

Dustin Wyatt Minich, 1899 Deerfield Road, Lebanon; indicted on three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of menacing by stalking and telecommunications harassment.

Maurice Ramsey, 250 E. Beechwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Darrick Ryan Fraley, 2396 Carew Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; aggravated possession of drugs; selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Millard Wayne Allen, 1001 Grove St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Don Baker, 8501 Ohio 132, Butlerville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandi L. Brown, 1498 W. Spring Valley Painters, Spring Valley; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.