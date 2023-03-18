45 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Mar. 18—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Israel W. Hazelrey, 6930 Mount Vernon St., Apt. 37, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of cocaine (direct).

Jeffrey Michael Rotsart, 2705 Hamilton Mason Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Thomas Stanley Vaughn, 1271 Dayton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Gabrielle Schroeder, 781 W. Main St., Loveland; indicted on one count of attempted tampering with evidence.

Ronald A. Lunsford, 5517 Kirby Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

Michael Jason Minton, 207 Yankee St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Curtis S. Emmert, 819 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Jeremy S. Eicher, Jr., 409 Ringling St., Lemon Twp.; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Kenneth W. Merritt, 310 Maple Ave., Apt. 37, Trenton; indicted on one count each of burglary and assault.

Andrew Terrence Dion Calloway, 1500 Elm St., Apt. 11, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, and failure to reinstate a license.

Story continues

John Paul Benaidrene, 3470 Lakewood Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.

William Kimberlin, 4804 Klaire Court, Middletown; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of falsification and disorderly conduct.

Austin D. Planck, 2910 Armco Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jimmy Dean Henson, 186 North F St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Jessie Brown, 121 Washington St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability, and one count each of carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, felonious assault (direct), and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Dion Hackney, 1130 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.

Gregory Ray Speckert, 33 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Kent R. Jackson, 50 Forest Park Drive, Apt. D, Hamilton; indicted on 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (direct), and five counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance (direct).

Kevin T. Roy, 208 Whitaker, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Douglas G. Thomin, 803 Valley Brook Drive, Milford; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Antonio L. Jenkins, 886 Cedarhill Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Taylor A. Pendergraff, 1930 E. 16th St., Newport Beach, CA.; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Anthony James Reedy, 3700 E. Pekin Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Joshua Dione Hamm, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Loren Zyahre Jones, 4086 Pembroke Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher Michael Banta, 1666 N. Liberty Keuter Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Casie Brooke Ball, 8809 Ashbrook Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Justice Dual Tamboer, 11548 Pippin Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Pamela Jane Nichols, 8464 Morrow Woodville Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on ten counts of illegal processing of drug documents, and four counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug.

Chatney Monique White, 137 N. Mulberry St., Apt. 2, Wilmington; indicted on one count of theft.

Tristan Shawn Carpenter, 2713 Bradford Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Terrance Mann, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Joshua Blane McNutt, 310 Lyburn Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Christian Michael Manor, 214 Pike St., Sidney; indicted on one count each of burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Sara Lynn Campbell, 3055 Edison St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

David Michael J. Campbell, 3055 Edison St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

James Dwight Massey, 1324 Danner Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of forgery, and one count each of theft and attempted theft.

Zachary James Anderson, 176 Huntington Drive, Maineville; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, and theft.

Derrick Lamont Beverly, 443 Howard St., Wilmington; indicted on one count of obstructing official business.

Gilbert Lee Brummett, II, 453 W. Orchard St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of felonious assault; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Tanner Reece Stanley, 206 General John Payne Blvd., Georgetown, KY.; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Janeatte Danielle Baker, 920 Arlington Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud, grand theft, and passing bad checks.

Garrett Andrew Lewis, 7215 Ellenridge Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, and domestic violence.

Cristy Michelle Marlow, 328 Heikes Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Israel Walter Roshan Deon Hazelray, 6930 Mount Vernon St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and escape.