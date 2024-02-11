Some 45 Russian drones attack Ukraine, Ukrainian Air Force says

Firefighters deal with the aftermath of the Russian drone attack in the Nemyshlianskyi district. -/Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine once again reported dozens of Russian drone attacks overnight, with a total of 45 missiles detected of which 40 were repelled in various parts of the country, the Ukrainain Air Force said on Sunday.

The regions affected included Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kiev. In the capital, which is relatively well equipped with air defence systems thanks to Western aid, all drones were shot down in time, the air force said.

There were no casualties or damage in Kiev, authorities said. No details were initially available about the attacks in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a day of mourning was declared for Sunday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv following a serious attack that killed seven people, including a family with three children aged seven, four and a 6-month old baby.

The deaths happened when combat drones struck a petrol depot, setting fire to numerous residential buildings.

A view of a house that caught fire as a result of the Russian drone attack on an oil depot is seen in the Nemyshlianskyi district. -/Ukrinform/dpa