With a 45% stake, LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) insiders have a lot riding on the company

A look at the shareholders of LBS Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:LBS) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 45% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about LBS Bina Group Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LBS Bina Group Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that LBS Bina Group Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of LBS Bina Group Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in LBS Bina Group Berhad. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Hock San Lim (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 39% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 4.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Hock Guan Lim directly holds 2.0% of the total shares outstanding.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of LBS Bina Group Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of LBS Bina Group Berhad. Insiders have a RM302m stake in this RM667m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in LBS Bina Group Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for LBS Bina Group Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

