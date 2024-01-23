Here are the 45 worst nursing homes in SC for 2024, latest federal rankings show

South Carolina is getting grayer.

But then, so is much of the U.S.

According to the U.S. Census, in 2020 there were 55.8 million people age 65 and over in the United States (16.8% of the total population) — up 38.6% from 40.3 million in 2010. For people 70 years old and over, the male population experienced a larger growth rate between 2010 and 2020 (42.2%) than females (29.5%).

In South Carolina, the median age was between 36 and 37 years old in 2010 — the median age had risen to over 40 years old by 2020, census data shows.

The higher percentages of elderly in the U.S. has been mainly because of Baby Boomers, U.S. Census states.

Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated Baby Boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.

With better health care increasing lifespans and birth rates dropping among young women, older adults could outnumber children under 18 years old for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, the Census Bureau projects.

With such a rapidly aging population, the need for more quality nursing home care grows each year. However, not all nursing homes offer the best level of care, including those in South Carolina.

SC nursing home ratings

Based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system for nursing homes, of the 189 facilities examined in the state, 45 currently have the worst one-star rating. And of those, 18 have been cited for abuse.

CMS defines abuse as the “willful infliction of injury, unreasonable confinement, intimidation, or punishment with resulting physical harm, pain or mental anguish. It includes verbal abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and mental abuse.”

It’s not all bad new for South Carolina though. The state has 36 nursing homes with the highest five-star rating in the state.

The CMS star rating system is based on staffing, health inspections and quality measures. Most of the nursing homes in the U.S. are in the star rating system, given that CMS examines all facilities that accept payments from Medicaid and Medicare.

However, CMS notes that “no rating system can address all of the important considerations that go into a decision about which nursing home may be best for a particular person.”

Nursing home improvements

President Joe Biden’s administration has worked over the past year to improve resident safety at nursing homes in the U.S. In a September press release, the administration announced new steps to improve nursing home safety including:

The CMS proposing a rule to set a federal floor for staffing levels so that nursing home owners are unable to slash staffing to unsafe levels.





CMS announcing new efforts to improve enforcement of existing staffing standards, which require nursing homes to provide “sufficient” staffing and eight hours per day of registered nurse care.





HHS Office of the Inspector General is undertaking oversight of nursing home performance, examining nursing home spending of taxpayer funds, inappropriate prescribing of antipsychotic medications and emergency preparedness planning by facilities.





CMS, in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration, have launched a national nursing career pathways campaign to help recruit, train, retain and transition workers into nursing home careers.





Worst-rated nursing homes

Below is a list of the 45 worst-rated South Carolina nursing homes. For more details on each nursing home’s rating, click here.

1. Angel Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (cited for abuse)

4452 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach

2. Bayview Manor 11 Todd Drive, Beaufort

3. Blue Ridge in Georgetown

2715 South Island Road, Georgetown

4. Blue Ridge of Sumter

1761 Pinewood Road

5. Brian Center Nursing Care - St. Andrews (cited for abuse)

3514 Sydney Road, Columbia

6. Calhoun Convalescent Center (cited for abuse)

601 Dantzler Street, Saint Matthews

7. Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken (cited for abuse)

123 Dupont Dr. Northeast, Aiken

8. Carlyle Senior Care Florence

133 West Clarke Road, Florence

9. Carlyle Senior Care of Williston LLC (cited for abuse)

5721 Springfield Hwy., Williston

10. Condor Health Anderson (cited for abuse)

611 East Hampton St., Anderson

11. Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

56 Genesis Dr., Lake City

12. Dundee Manor, LLC

710 15-401 Bypass, West, Bennettsville

13. Edisto Post Acute

575 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg

14. Greenville Post Acute

661 Rutherford Rd., Greenville

15. Greer Post-Acute

401 Chandler Rd., Greer

16. Inman Healthcare

51 N Main St., Inman

17. Johns Island Post Acute

3647 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

18. Lake City Scranton Healthcare Center

1940 Boyd Rd., Scranton

19. Lake Emory Post Acute Care

59 Blackstock Rd., Inman

20. Magnolia Manor - Columbia

1007 N. King St., Columbia

21. Magnolia Manor - Inman (cited for abuse)

63 Blackstock Rd., Inman

22. Magnolia Manor - Rock Hill

127 Murray Dr., Rock Hill

23. Magnolia Place - Spartanburg (cited for abuse)

8020 White Ave., Spartanburg

24. Magnolia Place - Spartanburg (cited for abuse)

375 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg

25. Magnolia Place - Greenville

35 Southpoint Drive, Greenville

26. Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center (cited for abuse)

One Martha Franks Drive, Laurens

27. Morrell Nursing Center (cited for abuse)

900 North Marquis Hwy, Hartsville

28. MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Home

518 S. Main St., Mullins

29. PruittHealth - Aiken

830 Laurens Street North, Aiken

30. Pruithealth - Columbia (cited for abuse)

2451 Forest Drive, Columbia

31. PruittHealth - Conway at Conway Medical Center

2379 Cypress Circle, Conway

32. PruittHealth - Ridgeway (cited for abuse)

213 Tanglewood Court, Ridgeway

33. Pruithealth - Walterboro

401 Witsell St., Walterboro

34. Rehab Center of Cheraw (cited for abuse)

1150 State Road, Cheraw

35. Ridgeland Nursing Center Inc

1516 Grays Highway Grays Highway, Ridgeland

36. Rolling Green Village

1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville

37. Sandpiper Post Acute

1049 Anna Knapp Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

38. Skylyn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

1705 Skylyn Dr., Spartanburg

39. Springdale Healthcare Center (cited for abuse)

146 Battleship Rd., Camden

40. St. George Healthcare Center (cited for abuse)

905 Duke St., Saint George

41. Sumter East Health & Rehabilitation Center

880 Carolina Ave., Sumter

42. The Retreat of Brightwater

171 Brightwater Dr., Myrtle Beach

43. Viviant Healthcare of Hanahan

1800 Eagle Landing Blvd., Charleston

44. West Village Post Acute (cited for abuse)

8 North Texas Ave., Greenville

45. White Oaks Estates (cited for abuse)

400 Webber Road, Spartanburg