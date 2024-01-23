Here are the 45 worst nursing homes in SC for 2024, latest federal rankings show
South Carolina is getting grayer.
But then, so is much of the U.S.
According to the U.S. Census, in 2020 there were 55.8 million people age 65 and over in the United States (16.8% of the total population) — up 38.6% from 40.3 million in 2010. For people 70 years old and over, the male population experienced a larger growth rate between 2010 and 2020 (42.2%) than females (29.5%).
In South Carolina, the median age was between 36 and 37 years old in 2010 — the median age had risen to over 40 years old by 2020, census data shows.
The higher percentages of elderly in the U.S. has been mainly because of Baby Boomers, U.S. Census states.
Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated Baby Boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
With better health care increasing lifespans and birth rates dropping among young women, older adults could outnumber children under 18 years old for the first time in U.S. history by 2034, the Census Bureau projects.
With such a rapidly aging population, the need for more quality nursing home care grows each year. However, not all nursing homes offer the best level of care, including those in South Carolina.
SC nursing home ratings
Based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system for nursing homes, of the 189 facilities examined in the state, 45 currently have the worst one-star rating. And of those, 18 have been cited for abuse.
CMS defines abuse as the “willful infliction of injury, unreasonable confinement, intimidation, or punishment with resulting physical harm, pain or mental anguish. It includes verbal abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and mental abuse.”
It’s not all bad new for South Carolina though. The state has 36 nursing homes with the highest five-star rating in the state.
The CMS star rating system is based on staffing, health inspections and quality measures. Most of the nursing homes in the U.S. are in the star rating system, given that CMS examines all facilities that accept payments from Medicaid and Medicare.
However, CMS notes that “no rating system can address all of the important considerations that go into a decision about which nursing home may be best for a particular person.”
Nursing home improvements
President Joe Biden’s administration has worked over the past year to improve resident safety at nursing homes in the U.S. In a September press release, the administration announced new steps to improve nursing home safety including:
The CMS proposing a rule to set a federal floor for staffing levels so that nursing home owners are unable to slash staffing to unsafe levels.
CMS announcing new efforts to improve enforcement of existing staffing standards, which require nursing homes to provide “sufficient” staffing and eight hours per day of registered nurse care.
HHS Office of the Inspector General is undertaking oversight of nursing home performance, examining nursing home spending of taxpayer funds, inappropriate prescribing of antipsychotic medications and emergency preparedness planning by facilities.
CMS, in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration, have launched a national nursing career pathways campaign to help recruit, train, retain and transition workers into nursing home careers.
Worst-rated nursing homes
Below is a list of the 45 worst-rated South Carolina nursing homes. For more details on each nursing home’s rating, click here.
1. Angel Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (cited for abuse)
4452 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach
2. Bayview Manor 11 Todd Drive, Beaufort
3. Blue Ridge in Georgetown
2715 South Island Road, Georgetown
4. Blue Ridge of Sumter
1761 Pinewood Road
5. Brian Center Nursing Care - St. Andrews (cited for abuse)
3514 Sydney Road, Columbia
6. Calhoun Convalescent Center (cited for abuse)
601 Dantzler Street, Saint Matthews
7. Carlyle Senior Care of Aiken (cited for abuse)
123 Dupont Dr. Northeast, Aiken
8. Carlyle Senior Care Florence
133 West Clarke Road, Florence
9. Carlyle Senior Care of Williston LLC (cited for abuse)
5721 Springfield Hwy., Williston
10. Condor Health Anderson (cited for abuse)
611 East Hampton St., Anderson
11. Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
56 Genesis Dr., Lake City
12. Dundee Manor, LLC
710 15-401 Bypass, West, Bennettsville
13. Edisto Post Acute
575 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Orangeburg
14. Greenville Post Acute
661 Rutherford Rd., Greenville
15. Greer Post-Acute
401 Chandler Rd., Greer
16. Inman Healthcare
51 N Main St., Inman
17. Johns Island Post Acute
3647 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
18. Lake City Scranton Healthcare Center
1940 Boyd Rd., Scranton
19. Lake Emory Post Acute Care
59 Blackstock Rd., Inman
20. Magnolia Manor - Columbia
1007 N. King St., Columbia
21. Magnolia Manor - Inman (cited for abuse)
63 Blackstock Rd., Inman
22. Magnolia Manor - Rock Hill
127 Murray Dr., Rock Hill
23. Magnolia Place - Spartanburg (cited for abuse)
8020 White Ave., Spartanburg
24. Magnolia Place - Spartanburg (cited for abuse)
375 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg
25. Magnolia Place - Greenville
35 Southpoint Drive, Greenville
26. Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Center (cited for abuse)
One Martha Franks Drive, Laurens
27. Morrell Nursing Center (cited for abuse)
900 North Marquis Hwy, Hartsville
28. MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Home
518 S. Main St., Mullins
29. PruittHealth - Aiken
830 Laurens Street North, Aiken
30. Pruithealth - Columbia (cited for abuse)
2451 Forest Drive, Columbia
31. PruittHealth - Conway at Conway Medical Center
2379 Cypress Circle, Conway
32. PruittHealth - Ridgeway (cited for abuse)
213 Tanglewood Court, Ridgeway
33. Pruithealth - Walterboro
401 Witsell St., Walterboro
34. Rehab Center of Cheraw (cited for abuse)
1150 State Road, Cheraw
35. Ridgeland Nursing Center Inc
1516 Grays Highway Grays Highway, Ridgeland
36. Rolling Green Village
1 Hoke Smith Blvd, Greenville
37. Sandpiper Post Acute
1049 Anna Knapp Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
38. Skylyn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
1705 Skylyn Dr., Spartanburg
39. Springdale Healthcare Center (cited for abuse)
146 Battleship Rd., Camden
40. St. George Healthcare Center (cited for abuse)
905 Duke St., Saint George
41. Sumter East Health & Rehabilitation Center
880 Carolina Ave., Sumter
42. The Retreat of Brightwater
171 Brightwater Dr., Myrtle Beach
43. Viviant Healthcare of Hanahan
1800 Eagle Landing Blvd., Charleston
44. West Village Post Acute (cited for abuse)
8 North Texas Ave., Greenville
45. White Oaks Estates (cited for abuse)
400 Webber Road, Spartanburg