After 45 years, Captain's Catch Seafood to close its doors

After 45 years in business, Captain's Catch Seafood will permanently close its doors on Kirkwood Highway on Jan. 1.

The seafood market shared the news Wednesday on Facebook, thanking regular customers, vendors and employees past and present.

"It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to be a part of the community for over four decades," the post reads. "Although the end of a chapter, the memories are forever."

Margo Funk, 4, checks out various seafood selections at Captain's Catch Seafood in April 2006.

Offering crabs, fish and other seafood choices and side dishes, the family-run business opened in 1978. Richard Melson owned and managed Captain's Catch with his wife Barbara for more than 30 years before he died in 2017. Before opening Captain's Catch, Melson was a chemist at ICI Americas and attended the University of Houston.

"He was a hard-working man who took such care and pride in picking out only the best seafood and preparing the best products," his obituary reads.

Captain's Catch, located in Stanton just south of Milltown Road, was one of few remaining seafood markets in the area. George and Sons Seafood, a Hockessin family-run seafood market and restaurant, closed in September, although owner George Esterling has said he is looking for a new location.

"Words can not express the gratitude to everyone who made this possible for over 45 years," Rebecca Montgomery, the Melsons' daughter, wrote. "Thank you for making my parents' dream possible."

