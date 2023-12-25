After 45 years in city park, 152-year-old Benson, Minnesota, schoolhouse ready to move again

Dec. 25—BENSON

— A country schoolhouse that served as Benson's first school will be moved from Ambush Park in Benson to the grounds of the Swift County Historical Society.

Gary Mills, director of the historical society, told the

Swift County Board of Commissioners

at its meeting Dec. 19 that the society intends to raise funds to make it possible to move the building in the coming year.

Mills said that it will likely require a six- to nine-month process to raise the funds and make the move possible.

The Benson City Council has approved transferring the title for the building to the historical society. The commissioners took action at their meeting to approve the ownership transfer when the building is moved.

The District 6 building was built in 1871 on the northeast corner of the block where the county's first courthouse was built in 1878, according to the director. It served as the first school in Benson until 1879, when Benson built a two-story, brick school building to replace it.

Mills told the commissioners that the building served as the Emmanuel Lutheran Church building from 1879 to 1892, when it was moved to neighboring Six Mile Grove Township to serve as the Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church. The church was closed in 1965. The building was moved to Ambush Park in 1979 and has remained there since.

The historical society director said it has received limited use in Ambush Park. It has basically been used only one week a year by an elementary school class while at the park.

Mills said the historical society intends to place the country school building in a prominent location on its property and would use it through the year.

The building is believed to be the oldest existing, fully structural public building in the county, he told the commissioners. He believes there are two log cabins in the county that are older than the schoolhouse, but they are privately owned and on private property.

The county's first schoolhouse, District 1 of Kerkhoven, was demolished years ago. There is a country school house on the fairgrounds in Appleton.