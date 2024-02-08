After 45 years, Clovis Sno-White Drive-In has closed. A new restaurant is moving in

A little piece of nostalgia has said goodbye to Clovis.

The Sno-White Drive-In on Clovis Avenue, just south of Ashlan Avenue, has closed after 45 years.

The owners shared the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday.

The post said: “Thank you to all of our loyal customers. It’s been a pleasure to serve you over the last 45 years. We are finally able to retire. We will miss serving you.”

Sno-White’s owners were not immediately available for comment.

The owners also said on Facebook that Sam’s Burger has bought the business.

Sam’s is a burger spot with a 1950s vibe and a location at Cedar and Gettysburg avenues in Fresno.

It took over the former Dari Delite drive-in there a few years ago. Sno-White in Clovis also used to be a Dari Delite decades ago.

Sam’s owner, Sam Humaidi, said he plans to remodel the building and reopen it as a Sam’s Burger in a few months.

“We want to keep the old-fashioned burger style, just remodeling,” he said.

Sno-White Drive-In on Clovis Avenue near Ashlan Avenue has closed after 45 years in business. . CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Sno-White history

Sno-White was the little white building with lots of windows and retro signs.

As one reviewer, Brett C., said on Yelp.com: “From the looks of the place it was built in the 1960s and has not had a fresh coat of paint since. The place is old and it shows but it reminds you of the past in a good way.”

The restaurant was known for its burgers, milkshakes and hot pastrami sandwiches. It served chocolate, vanilla and twist cones, along with other basic comfort foods.

If the Sno-White name sounds familiar, it’s because the restaurant used to have many more locations around California, especially in the central San Joaquin Valley.

The Sno-White Drive-In was founded in Stockton in the 1950s and grew by franchising, selling the rights to independent owners, according to the River Bank Sno-White location.

It once had 200 locations in California and two in Guam.

A few are still open, including in Modesto, Oakdale, River Bank and Lodi.

Locally, a Sno-White restaurant once operated in Fresno at Ashlan and West avenues. There were also locations in Madera, Coalinga, Lemoore, Merced and other Valley cities.

Sno-White Drive-In on Clovis Avenue near Ashlan Avenue has closed after 45 years in business. . CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com