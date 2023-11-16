This 454-Powered C10 Is Built For Show & GO!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a striking showcase of automotive restoration, a 1971 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup emerges as a masterpiece on wheels, melding classic design with modern enhancements. This vehicle, with a stock number D23-465, is a testament to professional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

At the heart of this revamped classic is a new 454 V-8 engine, equipped with a Holley 770 carburetor, ensuring robust performance. Complementing this power is the FTI 700R4 automatic transmission, which offers a smooth and responsive driving experience.

The exterior of the C10 is a visual delight, featuring a two-tone Black Cherry and Red Metallic paint job. Adding to its unique appeal are custom neon green pin striping and Dark Cherry colored wood bed, which harmoniously blend with the truck's overall aesthetic. The new smoothie bumpers and American Racing 5-Star chrome wheels, shod with Nitto tires, further elevate its exterior charm.

Inside, the pickup boasts an auto soft hand-stitched leather interior, offering both comfort and luxury. The cabin is equipped with power windows, Dakota Digital gauges, and an Ididit tilt steering column for enhanced driver convenience. Entertainment is delivered via a Custom Audio Sound Radio, complete with Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring a pleasurable ride.

The vehicle's performance is enhanced with a Be Cool radiator and a CVF Racing pulley system. For braking, it features Wilwood big brake disc brakes and CPP Hydro-Boost brakes, ensuring safety and control. The CPP lowered suspension with 2-inch drop spindles and a Tanks Inc fuel tank further contribute to its impressive drivability.

With only 480 exempt miles on the odometer, this Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup, identifiable by its VIN CE141A, stands as a remarkable blend of classic charm and contemporary flair. It is a collector's dream, offering a unique blend of style, power, and comfort.

