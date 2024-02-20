45th Florida gathering of past Hillsdale and Branch County residents scheduled

ZEPHYRHILLS — Palm Tree Acres Mobile Home Community in Florida will host the 45th annual gathering for Hillsdale and Branch County residents.

The event, which is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, is open to any past or present residents.

“It’s really open to anybody, but it’s mainly for the Hillsdale and Branch residents that are here in Florida.,” said Nellie Cronk, who is organizing the event.

Cronk said the gathering is a great way to build community and get together with other Michigan residents.

There will be a potluck, so Cronk encourages attendees to bring a dish to pass.

“It is just a friendly get-together so everyone can visit with whoever they want to talk to,” Cronk said. “We used to have a program, but they would rather sit and visit them.”

Former residents of Hillsdale and Branch counties gathered for a previous reunion.

Cronk said the event has been a staple in the community for 45 years now, and even though it has gotten smaller over the years, they still plan to continue to hold it.

“I’ve been attending for the last 20 years,” Cronk said. “We used to have around 200 people, but last year we had about 30.”

Cronk said she hopes everyone will get to know each other, so she plans to have everyone briefly introduce themselves.

“We often have some new people and it is interesting just to find out who they are, where they are from, and where they live in Michigan,” Cronk said.

Beryl Mann first started the gathering in 1979 and both year-round and part-time residents of Florida are welcome to attend.

“It is mostly the ones that live here part-time that attend,” Cronk said.

Palm Tree Acres Mobile Home Community is located at 36006 SR 54, Zephyrhills, Florida, 33541.

For any questions, please contact Nellie Cronk at 517-639-4521.

