'The 45th': Why Trump is abandoning his iconic brand for a number

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Seitz-Wald
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump spent a lifetime putting his name on steaks to skyscrapers to stimulus checks, but now, the former president appears to be replacing the gold-plated surname with a number: 45.

Last week, the 45th president launched his new official website, 45Office.com, a URL unlike those of his predecessors, who used their names for their web addresses.

Trump's shift from his name to his digits has been across his political properties.

His PAC can be accessed at SaveAmerica45.com. His White House's old tweets can be found at @WhiteHouse45. And when his attorney Bruce Castor signed on to represent him in his second impeachment case, he said, "I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th president.'"

Like Prince changing his name to a symbol, Trump is defying convention. Former presidents typically use their numbers only as a shibboleth among insiders and friends. The only other president to regularly use Twitter, Barack Obama, has his old tweets archived at @ObamaWhiteHouse.

"He was a 'different' type of candidate and president and now he is a 'different' type of former president — one with a global brand to manage (as well as prospects to run again in 2024)," John Boyd, a corporate consultant who works with the real estate industry, said in an email.

Trump's 45 Office didn't respond to requests for comment. People who think a lot about corporate and political branding say it's unlikely that he made the decision lightly.

Branding is Trump's business — even Bill Clinton called him a "master brander" — and he's so protective of his name that one of his attorneys sent threatening letters demanding that the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups stop using his likeness in fundraising pitches (they refused).

"They can never take that number away from him," said Sam Nunberg, who was one of Trump's early political advisers before they parted ways. "Just psychologically, when you say President [Jimmy] Carter or you say President George H.W. Bush, you think 'one-term president.' But if you put the number, 45th president, the connection doesn't come that fluidly."

It also may help him avoid a reminder of being a loser.

Official communications from Trump, who refused to concede the 2020 election and falsely led supporters to believe he might overturn its results right up until Inauguration Day, never refer to him as the "former" president — he is always the "45th President of the United States of America."

That's not an accident, said David Johnson, a corporate branding consultant in Atlanta, who added it helps to "continue his myth that he is still the President of the United States and reinforce that message with his followers."

Trump's new website, 45Office.com, was created Jan. 12, less than a week after Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol to try to stop the counting of electoral votes in President Joe Biden's victory, according to internet records.

Many politicians are known to staffers and friends by nicknames or initials — Hillary Clinton is "HRC"; the former presidents Bush are differentiated as "41" and "43" — and Trump is "45" to many of his aides and followers.

Several supporters have even submitted trademark applications to the U.S. Patent Office for "45"-branded apparel, although Trump hasn't been one of them — yet.

"As Mel Brooks' Yogurt says in 'SpaceBalls': 'Merchandising, merchandising, where the real money from the movie is made.' Trump is a brand. '45' is the logo," Greg Behr, a co-founder of a Durham, North Carolina-based marketing consultancy that has worked with companies like Google and Uber, said in an email.

"Think of it like Michael Jordan's '23,'" Behr added. "The number becomes synonymous with the man, and for fans there is an allure to owning and displaying a piece of that. I would suspect you will begin to see '45' deployed across a range of products that you, yourself, can own."

Then there's the fact that Trump's brand could use a refresh.

"I get teased for putting my name on my buildings and casinos. Mostly it's a marketing strategy; Trump buildings get higher rents," Trump wrote in his 2000 book "The America We Deserve." But that may no longer be true after his hotel business and real estate businesses suffered from association with his divisive presidency.

"The 'Trump' brand was damaged in his election loss and double impeachment," said David Painter, who spent 20 years working in branding before joining the faculty of Rollins College in Florida. "Thus, Trump has adopted '45' (it's even his monogram on his shirts) since it is a neutral number that he would probably rather people associate with him than his actual age or characterizations of his presidential term."

Some of Trump's former top aides identify themselves in public bios as alumni of "White House 45" or leave Trump out entirely, perhaps to put some distance behind them as they look for work in a tough job market for former Trump staff members.

The embrace of "45" is perhaps a bit ironic, because it was left-wing critics who first insisted on referring to Trump by the number. "Don't use his name; EVER," Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King wrote in a viral Facebook post days after Trump's inauguration. "45 will do."

It was a fairly common sentiment among professional activists and liberal activists at the height of the so-called resistance movement.

"Impeach 45! Impeach 45! Impeach 45!" Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said to cheers in July 2017 in a controversial moment that made headlines.

Then again, it might be a mistake to read too much into the moves of a man known for impulsive decisions.

"People would say it's like he's playing 3D chess. But sometimes he's just playing with blocks," said Nunberg, the early Trump adviser. "He's into 'thes' — 'The Apprentice,' the mogul, the icon, the real estate baron. The 45th president."

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is pursuing a risky strategy in publicizing a federal investigation against him, according to legal experts.

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro pressured officials to reward untested companies connected to the White House with lucrative COVID-19 contracts, House inquiry says

    Peter Navarro is accused of taking a "haphazard" approach to procuring contracts for companies with White House links, a House subcommittee says.

  • California family files lawsuit after officers allegedly beat Black teen

    The family of a Black teen has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Stockton, California and four police officers who “viciously beat” the teen during a 2020 arrest, according to NBC News. Devin Carter, 17, suffered bruises on both eyes and scratches to his face and back when he was arrested on Dec. 30, 2020, during a traffic stop. The officers reportedly punched and kicked Carter in his face and back while yelling out profanities.

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn called Joe Manchin's push for bipartisanship over passage of voting rights legislation 'insulting'

    Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on as a cosponsor to S. 1 and opposes changing filibuster rules to aid the bill's passage.

  • Trump Campaign Reportedly Had to Return Over $122 Million to Supporters

    A new report from 'The New York Times' reveals the Trump campaign was reportedly forced to return millions to donors after rampant claims of credit card fraud.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday

    People age 16 and older who have intellectual or developmental disabilities will also be newly eligible.

  • Danielle Brooks says Mahalia Jackson’s hysterectomy was ‘necessary’ to include in biopic

    The gospel legend’s soulful voice both comforted and galvanized African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement against America’s racist Jim Crow era. Now, Mahalia Jackson’s full story is being told in Lifetime‘s Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, which stars SAG Award-and Grammy Award-winning actress/singer Danielle Brooks. Brooks, 31, who also serves as executive producer alongside Robin Roberts and Broadway great Kenny Leon, says the idea for her to portray Mahalia Jackson came from her former The Color Purple on Broadway co-star Jennifer Hudson and Dreamgirls legend Jennifer Holliday.

  • Christians are increasingly falling victim to online falsehoods. Meet the librarian leading the fight against conspiracy theories and health misinformation.

    Rachel Wightman, a librarian and a Christian at Concordia University in St. Paul, is leading misinformation workshops for churches across the US.

  • Beloved Michigan Cop Took Vacation. COVID Made It His Last.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/MSP First DistrictTrooper Herman Brown of the Michigan State Police was sometimes actually thanked by people he arrested.“Most of the time,” his longtime fellow trooper, Sgt. Sharon McCarthy, attests.That included people who were being their wildest or worst selves when Brown arrived on the scene.“You’re acting silly,” he would tell them. “Calm down.”He would then offer an affirmation.‘You’re still a good person,” he would say, his words matched by voice and demeanor.A QAnon-Curious Mom Helped Lead Michigan Back to COVID HellAfter almost 28 years as a “road dog” patrolling Monroe and Lenawee counties in a radio car, he still chose to see the best in his fellow humans.“He made people feel special,” McCarthy said.“He understood we don’t generally meet people on their best day,” she told The Daily Beast. “And he never judged them on the five- or 10-minute interactions we have with people.” handout He also still loved his job. He would start every tour with a standard transmission to the dispatcher."This is Unit 1414. I'll be checking into service… and I'll be taking a mighty bite out of crime.”Along with the other standard equipment, Brown would have a mask in this time of COVID-19. He observed all the recommended precautions, McCarthy said.In an October ruling on a lawsuit brought by the GOP-dominated Michigan legislature, the state Supreme Court voided Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask mandate. A mask order by the state health department remains in place, but it is not enforceable in the way of the seat-belt law that can get you a ticket from a state trooper.Too many people were too careless in Michigan even as variants began to circulate. The proof of that: a surge of new COVID-19 since early March, the state now leading the country in cases per capita.Brown seemed to have picked a good time to depart for a two-week vacation with his girlfriend to Florida. But he was either already infected with COVID-19 or caught it down there, where Gov. Ron DeSantis enforces no rules whatsoever.Brown did not let on to his fellow troopers back at the Monroe Post No. 14 that he had fallen ill.“He was still texting, acting like he was still on vacation,” McCarthy said. “He didn’t want us to worry,”Then in mid-March, the girlfriend called his fellow troopers to say that Brown was in a Florida hospital on a ventilator. His radio car was still parked where he left it when he went on vacation, and it seemed impossible he would not be fine. He could not receive visitors, but McCarthy figured she would travel down to Florida and drop off a trooper teddy bear.“I knew I couldn’t see him,” she later said.Then, at 5:30 a.m. last Monday, McCarthy got a call at home from Brown’s girlfriend.“As soon as I said hello, I could hear her crying, so I knew,” McCarthy recalled.The news hit the other troopers just as it would any family that lost an irreplaceable loved one.“A lot of grown men crying,” McCarthy later said. “I think more than just one woman.”She took solace in the thought that Brown had known how they all felt about him. “You couldn't help but love him,” she said.And this was not the way they imagined losing a fellow cop.“Being a police officer, you expect something job related,” she said. “You get hurt or killed on the job.”Here was a different kind of threat—one that hasn’t gone away, not even close, despite vaccines and a year of lockdowns and misery.“We’re used to watching suspects’ hands and never turning our back,” McCarthy said. “This is something you cannot defend yourself from.”Despite all the precautions they had all taken, the best of them had fallen.“We know how careful we have been,” she said. “And he was just a reminder of this invisible enemy is out there. If it gets you, it gets you.”That was certain. Still, there were so many unknowns.“I don’t think we’ll ever find out,” McCarthy said. “I don't think we’ll ever truly know where or how or why this happened.”In the unreality of the loss, McCarthy remembered what made Brown so special.“There will never be another Trooper Brown,” she declared. “Whenever he arrived at the scene, you expected things to calm down and be handled properly. Nothing surprised him… Even when somebody was running around screaming and yelling.”New York’s ‘Mystery’ Surge in COVID Cases Is Freaking Experts Out She said that Brown often stayed in touch with young people he arrested.“Just to guide them in the right direction, help them make better decisions than they were,” she said. “He did that on his own time.’”But a kid did not need to be troubled to get Brown’s attention.A 6-year-old boy invited Brown—a former Marine—to visit his school on Veterans Day, and the trooper stayed through the morning, attending class and walking the halls with his thrilled host. He attended the assembly, where he stood on the bleachers with the kids during the Pledge of Allegiance. A photo shows him standing huge and in uniform, but with a smile that put the surrounding youngsters at obvious ease.“That was truly him,” McCarthy said.He also was what McCarthy termed “a big man who loved to bake.” His speciality was his grandmother’s chocolate pound cake.“We always asked for the recipe and he’d say, ‘You know what, I forgot it as soon as I made it,’” McCarthy recalled. “We were hoping at his retirement he might [finally give it up].”He had passed the 25-year mark, so he could have retired at any time, but he kept at it. They now had to keep going without him, and McCarthy was out on patrol the day after Brown’s death when a woman driving with a youngster lowered her window.“They said they knew Trooper Brown and sent their condolences,” she said.McCarthy began to cry, which uniformed sergeants are not supposed to do at the wheel of their radio car.“I put on my sunglasses,” she told The Daily Beast.She and her fellow troopers will continue to patrol as the virus surges in Michigan, with 8,413 new cases reported on Saturday. Hospitalizations surpassed 2,700, more than twice the number when Brown left for vacation.McCarthy figures they may never know whether Brown took the COVID-19 with him or caught it in Florida. What they do know is his radio car is still where he left it.“We’re waiting for him to come back,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire by 62? Here's How Your 401(k) Can Get You There

    Want to retire a millionaire? Investing in your 401(k) account could be the best and easiest approach to get there. If you want to become a millionaire by retirement, you need to put enough money into your 401(k) to do that.

  • Op-Ed: How Christians came to believe in heaven, hell and the immortal soul

    Christians believe that when a person dies, their soul goes eternally to heaven or hell. How did they come to believe that?

  • S.C. bill isn’t about medicine; it’s about legalizing marijuana in our state| Op-Ed

    The bill advanced this week by the S.C. Senate is about legalizing marijuana in South Carolina, not about medicine, says the chief of SLED.

  • Turkey: Ex-admirals derided for statement on straits treaty

    A group of retired Turkish admirals came under fire Sunday for issuing a statement that government officials tied to Turkey’s history of military coups. The 103 former navy officers criticized a suggestion that Turkey could withdraw from the international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay compared the statement’s signatories to “cowards whistling in a graveyard.”

  • Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

    This story is insane!

  • Climate change action during uneven recovery risks leaving low-income people behind

    A year ago, almost all of us were grappling with the unknowns of the pandemic. Today, some of us are doing just fine, while others are still reeling.Why it matters: This split-screen economy, called a K-shaped recovery, highlights the risk facing politicians, including President Biden, as they rally around bold climate action. If new climate laws aren’t inclusive of those less well off in America and around the world, they risk exacerbating inequality.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: In a K-shaped recovery, the arm of the K represents higher income people who can work from home and shield themselves from the pandemic’s health and economic harm relatively easily. In fact, the wealth of those on the K’s arm has been growing over the past year as the stock market grew.The leg of the K is comprised of blue-collar workers, small business owners and the half of the U.S. population that isn't invested in the stock market.“Any change in the world is going to be harder on the people who are already exposed and vulnerable. So, the trick is to make sure they benefit, if not equitably, at least proportional to the benefits of the energy transition.”Carlos Martín, senior fellow at The Urban InstituteWhere it stands: Climate change is an especially dire threat to people on the K’s legs.Society’s efforts to transition to clean energy and the impacts of a warming world both disproportionately impact poorer people in America and abroad.Lower-income people spend a larger amount of their paychecks on heating, electricity and transportation. This is especially so in Black and Hispanic communities, where poverty rates are higher.Lower-income people are also less financially able to respond to or move away from places that climate change is making hotter, drier or more at risk of extreme weather.How it works: To tackle climate change, you must either make clean energy cheaper or fossil fuels more expensive — or both.Oil, natural gas and coal have been powering our economy for decades and make up 80% of our global energy consumption (a figure that’s barely budged in 30 years).They’re plentiful and made cheap by government subsides here and abroad. They’re also the main reason our planet is heating up.Therefore, any action we take to tackle climate change is, by default, going to raise energy costs — which means those who are least able to afford it will shoulder the brunt of those costs unless policymakers work to reduce the impact.For the past few decades, the U.S. government has primarily tackled climate change by subsidizing cleaner energy, which absorbs and eventually lowers technology costs while shielding consumers.The intrigue: The Biden administration is leading with that in its $2 trillion infrastructure push on Capitol Hill, with a large chunk of spending going toward climate and clean energy. Such an approach could shield consumers from higher costs.Several subsidy policies Congress is considering, forms of which are included in Biden’s package, could curb power-sector emissions up to 76% below 2005 levels by 2031, according to a recent analysis by research firm Rhodium Group.The “federal investment shifts the cost of decarbonization from ratepayers to the federal government, resulting in negligible changes in bills even when regulations add costs to the electric system,” states the report.Biden’s infrastructure plan seeks to shield lower-income people from the default regressivity of climate policy in numerous ways, but two of the biggest are through electric-car incentives and a new program called the Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator.The plan proposes investing $174 billion in electric cars and charging infrastructure, including giving consumers point-of-sale rebates (on top of expanded tax incentives) to buy American-made electric vehicles.This is key to attract lower-income buyers. Although the lifetime cost of owning an electric car may be lower than its gasoline counterpart, the sticker price remains higher, dissuading lower-income drivers, says Scott Hardman, a researcher at the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California Davis.The accelerator program would spend $27 billion in government money on mobilizing private investment into clean energy and retrofitting buildings with a “particular focus on disadvantaged communities that have not yet benefited from clean energy investments,” according to a White House fact sheet.Yes, but: Biden’s plan also includes a clean electricity standard that supports his goal of a carbon-free electricity sector in 14 years (natural gas and coal currently comprise nearly 60% of the mix).Standards, carbon taxes and regulations are by default regressive, hitting lower-income households harder than others unless explicit steps are taken to counteract that.Kevin Rennert, a fellow at think tank Resources For The Future, says although such a mandate in isolation could raise electricity costs, the additional spending included in the package could offset increases.What we’re watching: Biden’s electricity standard faces long odds against passing Congress, but at least some of his clean energy spending measures could muster congressional approval.Editor's note: Amy Harder is vice president of publishing at Breakthrough Energy, a network of investment vehicles, philanthropic programs, policy advocacy, and other activities committed to scaling the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. She is launching a new journalism initiative there. Previously full time at Axios, Amy is now writing her Harder Line column monthly as an outside contributor.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Top 10 Goals of the Week

    Top 10 Goals of the Week, 04/04/2021

  • Angels' pitcher Buttrey unexpectedly retires from baseball

    Los Angeles Angels reliever Ty Buttrey has retired from baseball, saying he's lost his affection for the game. The right-hander was one of the key pieces of the Angels' bullpen the past three seasons, but he struggled with control problems during spring training and was optioned to the team's alternate training site.

  • Nicaraguan Catholics hold Easter procession

    The statue of Jesus Christ went down the streets of Leon, a city around 90 km (55.9 miles) northeast of Nicaragua's capital Managua, while crowds of devotees wearing face masks paid their respects and asked for forgiveness as well as miracles.Faithful also decorated streets with colourful sawdust carpets, traditionally created to greet religious processions.Although Nicaragua's government has not placed restrictions on Easter celebrations, parts of the country did hold virtual events.

  • I'm Breaking Out—Does My Skin Need Salicylic Acid or Benzoyl Peroxide?

    Here's what dermatologists say.