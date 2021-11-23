46 killed in bus crash on Bulgaria highway

Autoblog

The A90 Toyota Supra may be known more as a circuit carver, but that hasn't stopped the Big T from campaigning it in the most American of motorsports: drag racing. Unveiled at Auto Club Speedway in Pomona, Calif., one of the spiritual homes of postwar hot rodding, the funny car previews what fans can expect to see at drag strips for the 2022 NHRA season. Of course, there is little in common with the actual Supra road car.