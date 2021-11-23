46 killed in bus crash on Bulgaria highway
The accident occurred at 2:00 am local time
Just two months after its maiden flight, Rolls-Royce's "Spirit of Innovation" has hit a record top speed of 387.4 MPH.
Acura wanted a new Integra coupe, but it just wasn't possible.
Road tripping in the new Ford Mustang Mach-E almost left me stranded, but I remain convinced that charging and range anxiety can be overcome.
The Ford Bronco off-road SUV is back on the car market after a 25-year hiatus. It masters many things, including affordability, comfort, and fun.
This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972.
Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told Motor Authority that production of the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 will end and be replaced by its upcoming eMuscle EVs.
Long hours and poor working conditions have aggravated a ‘driver retention problem’ worsening the supply chain crisis Truckers take a break at the Love’s travel stop in Springville, Utah. Photograph: George Frey/Getty Images At Joe’s Travel Plaza, a neon-lit rest stop on California’s main interstate highway, truckers can get a brief respite from life on the road. There’s a TV lounge, a laundry room and a free shower if you buy at least 75 gallons of fuel. There’s even a pair of massage chairs in
The individual was one of nearly 300 passengers who have been reported for alcohol-related disruptions this year.
The A90 Toyota Supra may be known more as a circuit carver, but that hasn't stopped the Big T from campaigning it in the most American of motorsports: drag racing. Unveiled at Auto Club Speedway in Pomona, Calif., one of the spiritual homes of postwar hot rodding, the funny car previews what fans can expect to see at drag strips for the 2022 NHRA season. Of course, there is little in common with the actual Supra road car.
A Texas man died in a plane crash near Carlsbad Friday. New Mexico State Police identified the deceased as Michael Kozlovsky of Burnet, Texas.
Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been in the car business for four years, its first cars being a badge-engineered BMWs licensed from Munich and a re-badged Chevrolet Spark for VinFast's home market. Part of the VinGroup conglomerate founded by Vietnam's now-richest man, and now run by Run by ex-Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller, the upstart has huge plans for expanding globally. The e35 is about an inch shorter in length than a Kia Niro.
Two lanes of traffic remained blocked into the early afternoon.
Buying a used car at a dealership can be an intimidating experience even for the most experienced car shopper. Price-gouging, title-washing, hidden mechanical problems, bogus back-end deals and extended warranty programs are just some of the hazards that a consumer can confront when buying a used car from a less-than-reputable car dealer. Next time you're strolling through a used car dealer's facility, take a close look at the window stickers.
"Biden's speech was written 20 years ago, just before GM killed the electric car," Maye Musk tweeted. "His speechwriter uploaded the wrong file."
Dodge is phasing out its gas-powered Charger and Challenger muscle cars by 2024 in favor of electric muscle cars.
The Mustang-like shape would seem to give the secret away, but then again, there are internet conspiracy theorists claiming a Shelby Bronco might be coming.