46 members of UNH fraternity charged with hazing

Jun. 10—Forty-six members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at the University of New Hampshire, and the fraternity itself, face hazing charges in connection with an April incident at the chapter house.

Durham police were notified by college officials on April 18 of a possible student hazing incident five days earlier involving new members of the fraternity at the house, located at 28 Madbury Road.

Durham police investigated the incident, and on June 7, arrest warrants were issued, charging Sigma Alpha Epsilon and 46 of its members with student hazing. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200 when brought against an individual, and up to $20,000 when brought against an organization.

Durham police released the names of 10 students that have been arrested and charged in the case as of Friday afternoon: Seth Burdick of South Hampton, 19; Benjamin Chase of Hampton, 18; Robert Doherty of Wolfeboro, 19; Daniel Fachiol of Hampden, Maine; Charles Farrah of Grafton, Mass., 20; Robert Hardy Jr. of Atkinson, 21; Oliver Jacques of Auburn, Maine, 19; Gabriel Kwan of Winchester, Mass., 21; Mason Steele of Williston, Vt., 19; and Colby Travis of Pelham, 19.

The Strafford County Attorney's office is prosecuting the case.