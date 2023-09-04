46-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Spokane Valley shooting death this weekend

Sep. 3—A 46-year-old man is accused of shooting a man who then reportedly walked into a business and died Saturday in Spokane Valley.

Detectives and deputies arrested Jason Barton about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, or about nine hours after the shooting, at his home in the 2300 block of North Hutchinson Road, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Barton was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remained Sunday afternoon, on a charge of first-degree murder.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2200 block of North Argonne Road near East Knox Avenue after a caller reported a man was bleeding from the chest and walked into the lobby of the business, according to the initial Spokane Valley police news release. Police did not identify the business.

Deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel provided medical care, including CPR, for what appeared to be gunshot wounds, but he died at the scene, police said.

Major Crimes detectives and Forensic Unit technicians helped locate the scene where the shooting occurred, processed it for evidence and continued the investigation to determine what led to the man's death, according to the release. Information about what happened leading up to the death was limited.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim and his cause and manner of death when appropriate, the release said.