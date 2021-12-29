46-year-old Kansas City man identified as victim of fatal shooting; man charged

Naaman Williams, 46, of Kansas City was the victim of Monday’s fatal shooting where neighbors pointed out a “subject of interest” to police who then took the man into custody, a police spokesman said.

Williams died in the shooting that occurred just after 6:45 p.m. Monday in near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The Jackson County prosecutor has charged William F. Betts III with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Drake said. Court documents were not available Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to the shooting found Williams on the front porch of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

As police investigated the shooting, a neighbor walked up to crime scene tape to speak with an officer. Soon after, about a half dozen officers surrounded another man nearby and handcuffed him. Drake told reporters that several people spoke to officers, leading to the man being taken into custody.

Williams’ killing marked the 157th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star. Last year — the deadliest year on record — the city suffered 182 homicides. Last week, after a string of killings the week of Christmas, 2021 became the second-deadliest year on record.