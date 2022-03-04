46-year-old Keshena man charged in federal court with sexual abuse of children

KESHENA – A 46-year-old Keshena man faces federal court charges for sexual abuse of children and child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Darwin J. Pamanet, a resident of the Menominee Indian Reservation, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Pamanet committed sexual acts with three children under the age of 12 and recorded himself during the acts with at least one of the children.

If convicted of aggravated sexual abuse, the charge with the most severe penalty, Pamanet would receive at least 30 years in prison.

The case was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood. It was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

