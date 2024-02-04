46-year-old man dies after crash involving 5 vehicles in Brevard County, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man has died following a Brevard County crash involving multiple vehicles.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in Mims near mile marker 223.

According to a news release, a 22-year-old woman driving a Kia Forte was traveling south on Interstate 95. She told troopers she swerved to avoid a car changing lanes. Then the vehicle ran off the road and hit a median guardrail.

FHP said the car blocked the southbound lanes of I-95.

Read: Man dies after Ocala shooting, police say

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, Nissan Rogue, Dodge Challenger and another Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the Kia due to the roadblock.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was thrown from the vehicle after hitting the Kia.

Troopers said the Dodge Challenger also tried to avoid the Kia but hit the Nissan driver on the road.

Read: Fire engulfs abandoned home in Orlando

Investigators said the drivers and passengers were taken to Parrish Hospital with minor injuries, and the rest stayed at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said one of the motorcyclists, a 46-year-old man from Merritt Island, died at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked until 3:06 a.m. Sunday.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.