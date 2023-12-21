46-year-old man fatally shot by unknown suspect near bank in Uptown Dallas, police say

A 46-year-old man was fatally shot near a bank in Uptown Dallas on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue near Wells Fargo bank around 5 p.m. They found Roderick Butler lying on the sidewalk, officials said.

Butler died at Baylor University Medical Center about half an hour later, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s website, which identified the victim. Police said an unknown suspect shot Butler and then fled toward Maple Avenue.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, police said, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Swanson at 469-934-5776 or at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.

