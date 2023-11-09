46-year-old Milwaukee man found guilty in brutal beating death of girlfriend while out on bail

A jury deliberated for only 10 minutes Wednesday and found a 46-year-old Milwaukee man guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the brutal beating death of his girlfriend in 2021.

Dennis Kurasz was out on $250 bail at the time of the homicide for a domestic violence case involving the same woman.

According to prosecutors:

Kurasz called police to his auto recycling business, A-1 Junk Cars at 4900 N. 32nd St., in Dec. 2021. He told police that he and the victim had been attacked by robbers.

Kurasz later admitted he suspected his girlfriend, Amanda Ducharme, 43, and son were secretly steering away business to their own operation, according to the criminal complaint.

Ducharme was found in a bathroom, part of an apartment located within the same building, with extensive head injuries. Kurasz told police he had struck Ducharme repeatedly with a concrete-bottomed rodent trap.

At the time, Kurasz was out on $250 bail in an April case in which he was charged with domestic violence against Ducharme, and with having a gun as a felon. He was not to have contact with Ducharme.

After the May 1 domestic violence incident, Ducharme told police she feared Kurasz because he told her if she ever put him in jail, he'd kill her.

Kurasz will be sentenced on Dec. 18. He faces life in prison.

