46-year old suspect arrested after drugs, firearm located in vehicle, Merced police say

A 46-year-old man was arrested Friday in Merced after officers said he was in possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

A member of the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit made contact with Jose Figueroa-Higareda in the 1400 block of Yosemite Parkway at 9 p.m. according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Figueroa was extremely intoxicated, according to police. Figueroa was also reportedly in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and ammunition.

Officers conducted a search of Figueroa’s vehicle with the help of a K-9 officer and located a loaded .38 special handgun in the center console. Officers also located heroin inside the vehicle, police said.

Figueroa was booked into the Merced County Jail and is facing charges of public intoxication, weapon possession and narcotics possession.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.