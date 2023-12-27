46-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno County identified by coroner

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision Dec. 22.

She was identified as 46-year-old Myrna Blanco of Sanger.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the collision at 7:05 p.m. at Temperance Avenue, north of North Avenue.

The CHP said Blanco was struck on the shoulder of Temperance Avenue. The unknown vehicle and driver fled the scene.

Blanco was taken to a local hospital where she later died.