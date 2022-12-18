With 46% ownership, Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM) insiders have a lot at stake

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (ETR:MUM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 46% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of Mensch und Maschine Software have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mensch und Maschine Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mensch und Maschine Software?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mensch und Maschine Software. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mensch und Maschine Software's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mensch und Maschine Software. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Mensch und Maschine Software's case, its Chairman of Management Board, Adi Drotleff, is the largest shareholder, holding 46% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.4% and 2.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Mensch und Maschine Software

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Mensch und Maschine Software SE. Insiders have a €371m stake in this €811m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 40% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

