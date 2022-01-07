46 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 7—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Douglas Tyler Senteno, 1501 East St., Middletown; indicted on five counts of rape (direct) and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles (direct).

Lloyd Wendell Ailes, 1701 1/2 N. Grand Ave., Connersville, In.; indicted on two counts each of rape (direct), aggravated burglary (direct), and aggravated robbery (direct).

Ba'Kari Brown, 423 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound.

Jeremy B. Reichert, 7745 Guilford Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Patrick S. Tallon, 4208 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of violating a protection order and resisting arrest.

Crystal Riley, 611 Heaton St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Juan Antonio Martinez, 836 Willow Ave.; indicted on one count each of forgery, forgery (direct), obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Lamare Gray, 4950 Cleves Warsae Pike, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, falsification, and obstructing official business.

Elizabeth J. Malcolm, 2404 S. Sutphin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Ellen M. Bolinger, 2904 Armco Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of permitting drug abuse (direct).

Tabbatha Jackson, 715 Millville Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of safecracking.

Robert Lee Ryan Sr., 8643 Martz Paullin Road, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and misuse of credit cards.

Meagan R. Hansen, 7606 Winkler Drive, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of endangering children and reckless operation.

Christopher S. Williams, 13808 Kimberly Road, Nelsonville; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Malcolm Sullen, 2701 North Bend Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Agyei Lewis, 1741 Andina Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin (direct), possession of heroin (direct); and certified back to the lower court on one count of tinted windows.

Bradley J. Fugate, 60 Mostow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Gregory Perry Robinson, 238 Heathrow Court, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct).

William M. Watkins, 1808 Teresa Court, Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count each of criminal damaging or endangering, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Robert Groh, 7159 Woodbury Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Michael Steven Bowling, 1011 Antioch Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

Donald Cope, 312 Eaton Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Willie Paisley, 2520 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

James Allen Arthon, 9574 Richard Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possession of drugs (direct).

Nicholas Joseph Bosken, 5595 Walther Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Rodriquez L. Mcphereson, 114 Charles St., (Upstairs), Middletown; indicted on one count each of robbery, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Juan O. Carrillo Cuyuch, 143 Mount Vernon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Brian Keith Burdge Jr., 1109 Somerville West Elkton Road, Somerville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Asa S. Buell, 2507 Clemmer Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamel D. Kelly, 8653 Neptune Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of domestic violence and one count of robbery.

Heather D. Alexander, 602 S. Locust St., Apt. 72, Oxford; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Daniel Thomas Cash, 5090 Brandy Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

David Craig Long, 638 Ludlow St., Apt. 104, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering (direct).

Richard Earley, Jr., 6861 Stewart Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of grand theft of a motor vehicle (direct) and identity fraud (direct), and one count each of forgery (direct), falsification (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Brian Cummings, 1228 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Elizabeth Younger, 5102 Salem Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Masterson, 8580 Keniston St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Khari Iyani Frazier, 2605 Aspen Drive, Nashville, Tn.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Theodore Steinle, 337 Rolef Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Barbara Ashley Jordan, 4230 Arrow Rock Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jamaal Charles Kelly, 3341 Boxwood Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler James Woolery, 525 N. 6th St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of assault, criminal damaging or endangering, and resisting arrest.

Matthew D. Walker, 724 8th St., Apt. 6, Niagara Falls, NY; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Earl Wagers, 108 Western Knolls Drive, Cleves; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Cody Ryan Cook, LKA 401 School St., Martinsville; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

Elizabeth Arneson, 4013 W. Ohio 73, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of assault; obstructing official business; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.