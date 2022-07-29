46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jul. 29—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Thomas R. Taylor, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot #205, Middletown; indicted on two counts of sexual battery (direct), and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct) and importuning (direct).

Kimberly Wharton, 222 Hudson Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Wilburn Floyd, Jr., 1830 Harvard St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of drugs (direct).

Timmy Theiss, 2251 Ross Hanover Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Rayshawn Maurice Lovett, 1907 Knot Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Andrew Daniel Rivera, 504 Haldimand Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to stop after accident involving property of others, and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to stop after an accident, obstructing official business, and receiving stolen property.

Scott Louis Nelson, 622 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Walter James Anderson, 15 Weinman Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of forgery.

Dimitri Hubbard, 119 Wilson St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Shang Turner, 210 East St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevor D. Garrett, 1552 West St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Christopher Boggs, 1880 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley Bowling, 410 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Stephanie Reeves, 9850 Caseys Crossing, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Jeffrey Hibbard, 1207 Western Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Edward L. Fore, 5835 Dakota Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Randy L. Holbrook, 5521 Trenton Road, Trenton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Kyon A. Wills, 2121 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Randy Lowell Kerish, 723 Meadow Wood Drive, Apt. 4, Edgewood, Ky.; indicted on one count of forgery.

Sarah Catherine Bene, 2230 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Jeremiah Damone Greene, 1125 Chestnut St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address (direct).

Thomas Lee Marshall, 55 Fallwood Drive, Apt. G, Hamilton; indicted on five counts of rape (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Carl T. Stevens, Sr., 1090 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Erik Daniel Puckett, 109 Houston Ave., Morrow; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Jay Hawks, 411 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lewis G. Wentz, 1459 McLean Ave., Streetsboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault; vehicular assault; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Ernie Allen, 3130 Westbrook Drive, Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Antonio Thrasher, 826 Hutchins Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Curtis Lemar Burks, 4308 St. Lawrence Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of theft.

Benjamin Thomas Cox, 7900 Keays Road, Franklin; indicted on three counts of violating a protection order and one count of telecommunications harassment.

Alexis Chaunte Kinney, 16202 Maple Heights Blvd., Maple Heights; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Timashay Waynette Reynolds, 269 Clarendon Ave., Apt. D, Columbus; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Tiffany Marie Oney, 603 Buena Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Stephanie Roxanne Timbrook, 1639 Linbrook Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Edward Blackford, 40 Beam Drive, Apt. J, Franklin; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and endangering children.

Julie Marie Daniels, 813 S. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Gregory Lee Hempfling, 204 E. North St., Apt. 3, Mason; indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition.

Kyle Michael Motz, 206 W. Pike St., Morrow; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

James Richard Back, 620 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Kenneth Lee Chappell, 312 S. Broadway St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Edward Francis Lamkin, 3110 Andrew St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Ray Chambers Jr., 3921 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Edward Jacob Reynolds, 95 Bellis Lane, Kalispell, MT.; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rick Shauvee Kelley, 11 Jackson St., Apt. 11, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Rico R. Foster, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and assault.

William Santre Yahve Evans, 9675 Helmsley Way, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon, and disrupting public services.