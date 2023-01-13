46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 13—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Johnny L. Harris, 357 Hampshire Drive, Apt. D41, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

Devin Blaine Cummings, 1228 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Billy Ray Gabbard, 6520 Hamilton Middletown Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Angila M. Weybright, 13 Clark St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Eric Lee, II, 2474 Mustang, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Gino Donrae Higgins, 4711 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapons.

Ashleigh Marie Davis, 3111 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Matthew Scott Howard, 3014 Ottawa St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Devin Blaine Cummings, 1228 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, and obstructing official business.

Zachary Ryan Fisher, 2564 Mack Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and forgery (direct).

Edward Steven Fox, 1250 Lane St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Jeffrey W. McNabb, 621 Cleveland St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards (direct), receiving stolen property, and falsification (direct).

Wayne D. Bowman, 7160 Floral Ave., West Chester; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jennie May Gumm, 424 Cato Court, New Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlos Adonis Herrerra, 29404 Hwy. 7E4, Russelville, Al.; indicted on one count each of theft, petty theft (direct), and criminal trespass.

Timothy Wayne Henderson, 808 16th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Angelic Gail Sexton, 1964 Fenton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Pierre Lee Wilson, 1147 NW Washington Blvd., Apt. 15, Hamilton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Robert Earl Hormel, 1005 S. River St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric T. Solomon, 2541 Vera Ave., Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of identity fraud, misuse of credit cards, and petty theft.

Mitchell William Daniels, 20 Lynchburg Road, Apt. 3, Midland; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Ja'Daquan Marquis Joshua Daniels, 818 Goodlow Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and endangering children.

John L. Hunnicutt, LOCI; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated menacing.

Ashlynn llene Maria Julia Broeders, 2754 Erlene Drive, Unit 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of hashish.

Christopher Lee Pacific, 912 Park Ave., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole Dawn Mason, 57 Wolfer Drive, Amelia; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Albert Collie, 65 Elmwood Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of L.S.D., aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyjuan Omarion Watson, 310 Hollencamp Ave., Dayton; indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandon Keith Barnett, 5460 Dovetree Blvd., Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

Amie Christina White, 35 S. Street Clair St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud; tampering with records; grand theft; unauthorized use of computer, cable or telecommunications property; theft; and forgery.

Angela Lynn Spruance, 249 Redbird Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

Brian Keith Jimenez, address unknown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Lindsay Marie Reese, 8870 Susan Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; theft of drugs; and selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs.

Benjamin Jeremy Wallace, 2751 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Roscoe Arkie Jones, 2365 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, Apt. B8, New Carlisle; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Caleb Thomas Sarge, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Antwain Lemar Garrison, 2141 Lincoln Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Olivia Anne Neeley, 126 Boulder Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Orlando Lamar Rice, 1735 Kemper Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Alan Honsaker, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Amber Ren'ee Carter, 620 Regent Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and vandalism.

Justin Matthew Cherry, 725 Foster St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

John William Mack, 5312 Fishburg Road, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Michael Williams, 109 Van Horne Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and resisting arrest.

Corey Tijuan Jordan, Jr., 2740 NW 36th Ave., Lauderdale Lakes, Fl.; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Giomoni Deshawn Byron, 5609 Derby Field Lane, Unit 201, Columbus; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.