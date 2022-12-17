46 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Dec. 17—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

James Lester Burke, 1319 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.

Paige Chermane LaShae Palmore Fisher, 7068 Eastlawn Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft by deception, theft and tampering with records.

Ajvaire Jevonte Huff, 3153 Renaissance Blvd., Franklin; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Kylie Renae Hickey, 10857 Sharonville Lane, Apt. 204, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Thomas George Norman, Jr., 119 S. Grand Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky.; indicted on one count each of grand theft and grand theft by deception (direct).

Thomas Edward Needham, 2167 Venice Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Dustin Lynn Jackson, 3809 Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Michelle M. Terry, 329 Tanbark Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

John D. Lee, 520 Riverbend Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of menacing by stalking, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (direct).

Story continues

Terry Dewayne Haynes, 6206 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Chalona Beach, 4477 Wyndtree Drive, 226, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Everson, Jr., 2506 Talbott Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Rachel Ann Thomas, 1686 Queen City Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Brenda Peddycoart, 4718 Guerley Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of LSD (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Russell A. Hazelwood, 1490 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Enrico Ross, 9375 Triangle Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Derek Earl Camden Smith, 990 North E St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility (direct), improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine (direct), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Craigory Issiah Coleman, 3607 Ellis Way, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and assault.

Michael Wayne Dougherty, Jr., 430 Ohio Ave., Trenton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of heroin (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Kaylynn N. Gallaher, 150 South B St., Apt. 609, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under suspension.

Rachael E. Carney, 509 Sandy Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brandi Marjorie Gale Orman, 18 Frazer Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Christopher Cortez Watson, 17 Fernwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of vandalism, and resisting arrest.

Samantha Balderrama, address unknown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, inducing panic, petty theft, and obstructing official business.

Joseph Daniel McIntosh, 955 Stratforld Place, Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing abuse instruments.

Andrew Lee Joseph Fleming, 114 E. Center St., Germantown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shannon Marie Holder, 503 Margaret Drive, Fairborn; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Demontez Learius Owensby, 3218 Selden Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Edwin Sheeler Jones, 4868 Goodyear Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking in marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Desjuan Lamar Hayes, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Jeremy Spencer Norris, 4563 S. Shore Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of public indecency.

Dawayne Stephen Mattox, 151 Indiana Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin R. Godfrey, 25 Cinnamon Court, Springboro; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

Christopher Chad Gray, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jennifer Elaine Wells, 199 E. McKinley St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sadia Marlene Dixon, 8523 Ohio 132, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

Miquel Dashman Kirby, 23059 Beechwood Ave., Eastpoint, MI.; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Michael James Scott, 2835 Allview Circle, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and failure to stop after an accident.

Whitney Nicole Andrew, 6951 Edenton Pleasant Plain Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Elliott Connor Arnett, 7958 Festive Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert Justin Villalpando, 300 Junemarie Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of misuse of credit cards, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Timothy Eugene Motley, 9735 Mason Montgomery Road, #263, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Joan Marie Gorak, 3117 Navaho St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits, and petty theft.

Steven Joseph Cole, 1054 Hunter's Run Drive, Apt. P88, Lebanon; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Michael Garrett Davenport, 710 Aberdeen Drive, Trenton; indicted on one count of escape.

Matthew Robert Swanson, 9916 Herlihy Drive, Miamsburg; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.