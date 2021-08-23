46 shot, 6 killed in Chicago during weekend, police say

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who was in critical condition after being shot in the head early Monday, were two of four people shot overnight, Chicago police said Monday.

They also were among at least 46 people shot over the weekend, six fatally. Chicago police are also investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman Sunday morning. And Illinois State Police, the agency that handles attacks on expressways and interstates that run through Chicago, responded to a fatal shooting that led to a fatal crash early Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood, bringing to eight the total deaths from violence.

The woman, 18, and man, 22, were shot about 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 5500 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the back while the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The man was in critical condition while the woman was in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside about 1 a.m. Monday and a friend dropped her off at the University of Illinois Hospital.

The woman said she could not remember details of the attack, so police used the address of the hospital, 1740 W. Taylor St. in University Village, as that of the shooting. She was transferred to Stroger Hospital where she was in fair condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend as she drove away after an argument, according to police.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and hand after being shot about 8:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street in East Garfield Park. She was taken to Humboldt Park Health hospital in good condition, authorities said.

In earlier weekend violence, 11 people were shot in two mass shootings Saturday night and early Sunday.

A 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were among five people shot in the 3400 block of West Lake in East Garfield Park about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. One of the people shot, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34 a.m.

He was identified as Marcus Edwards, of the 200 block of North Homan Avenue, according to information from the medical examiner’s office.

About 9:10 p.m. Saturday, six people where standing outside in a parking lot in the 1600 block of East 87th Place in Calumet Heights when two people fired shots from a nearby alley, according to police. All six were shot, and a 39-year-old man died.

He was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. at Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center; he had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office as of Monday.

