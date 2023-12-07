46 staff positions included in updated Salem-Keizer Public Schools budget cuts

Salem-Keizer Public Schools superintendent Andrea Castañeda said Wednesday afternoon that 46 district employees have been notified that she is recommending their positions be eliminated as of July 2024 due to a gap in revenue and expenses for the 2024-25 school year.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Castañeda is recommending the district cut 46 positions, she announced in a video released Wednesday afternoon, the third in a series of announcements outlining upcoming budget cuts.

The 46 recommended cuts in positions are seven administrator positions, 29 classified positions and 10 licensed positions. According to the announcement, they represent 11% of district administrators, 1% of all classified employees and 0.4% of licensed positions.

All impacted staff have already been notified, Castañeda said, and changes in employment would happen in July of 2024.

"Next year will be a lean one for Salem-Keizer students and staff, but we hope that will be temporary because the painful work are the reductions and the real work is achieving a dramatically improved approach to public school funding starting in 2025," Castañeda added.

The staff reductions come after Castañeda announced the need to address a "significant gap" between revenue and expenses for the 2024-2025 school year. The district has said it has been unable to balance decreasing enrollment and growing staff expenses.

As the second largest school district in the state, Salem-Keizer has about 38,000 students across its 65 elementary, middle and high schools.

Earlier in the year, Castañeda said the district has lost 2,300 students since 2019-2020 and continues to lose about 400 per year while adding nearly 455 full-time employees since 2019-2020 and increasing staff pay by an average of 14%.

The update Wednesday was the final one for $31 million in reductions and adjustments. It is the first of two rounds of budget reductions that will total $70 million, Castañeda told reporters last month.

The superintendent has declined to offer details about the cuts but said they will be discussed during the Dec. 12 school board meeting. The second round of cuts totaling as much as $40 million is expected to be announced in late winter or early spring.

Earlier announcements of reductions included the suspension of purchases of new district vehicles, frozen salaries, reduction of the budget for updates to playground equipment and school furniture, and postponing the opening of a new career and technical education program.

She urged Gov. Tina Kotek to make education funding reform the legislative priority for 2025 and use the short session to begin working on funding policy change.

Kotek last month called for a "deep dive" on the state's school funding formula and for additional changes to avoid a strike similar to the nearly month-long Portland Public School strike.

