After 46 years, Frank Erwin Center is being torn down to make way for UT, MD Anderson hospitals

Bianca Moreno-Paz, Austin American-Statesman
Updated ·1 min read

Crews began demolishing the Frank Erwin Center and adjacent Cooley Pavilion on Tuesday morning, clearing the lot for an expansion of the University of Texas' Dell Medical School and a new specialty care hospital staffed by MD Anderson health care professionals.

The medical school announced in August that it would expand existing facilities with a new Dell Medical School teaching hospital, as well as partnering with MD Anderson, bringing world-class oncology care to Austin. The demolition comes at a cost of $25 million.

The two hospitals' construction is estimated to cost $2.5 billion, with groundbreaking expected to begin in 2026. They are set to open by 2029 or 2030.

Crews work on the demolition of the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday. The Erwin Center and the adjacent Cooley Pavilion is being demolished at a cost of $25 million. The demolition will make way for the expansion of UT’s Dell Medical School.
Named for the chairman of the UT Systems board of regents shortly after his death, the 46-year-old building housed the UT Austin men's and women's basketball teams and served as a venue for concerts and special events, including local high school and UT graduations. At its peak, the Erwin Center had a capacity for 16,540 people.

It was replaced by the nearby Moody Center in 2022, hosting its last commencement in May that year.

UT's communications office did not immediately respond when asked how long the demolition will last.

Demolition of the Frank Erwin Center continues on Tuesday November 28, 2023. The Erwin Center and the adjacent Cooley Pavilion is being demolished at a cost of $25 million. The demolition will make way for the expansion of UT’s Dell Medical School. The Erwin Center served as the home for the Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams for 45 years and hosted many concerts. It was replaced by the Moody Center a couple of blocks north.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Demolition begins on Erwin Center to make way for hospitals

