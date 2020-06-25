$465.4 Million Particle Size Analysis Industry to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Static, Dynamic Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion, End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Academia), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle size analysis market is estimated to reach USD 465.4 million by 2025 from USD 356.4 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is attributed to increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, the heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries and limitations in particle characterization range are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The laser diffraction segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing training conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.

The dynamic imaging segment is expected to hold a major share of the particle size analysis market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types - dynamic imaging and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.

Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global particle size analysis market in 2019. Growing R&D activity, technological advancements, and conferences & events are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, government support to develop innovative technologies for the analysis of nanomaterials are playing a vital role in the growth of the particle size analysis industry in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Particle Size Analysis Market Overview

4.2 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

4.3 Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-Use Industry (2019)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Particle Size Analysis Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.3 Development of Technologically Advanced Nanoparticle Instruments

5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Funding Activities to Drive the Purchasing Power of Research Institutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Import Duties on Particle Size Analyzers in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Limitations in Particle Characterization Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Limitations of Laser Diffraction Technology

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Particle Size Analyzers

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Particle Size Analysis Market