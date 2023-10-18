465 closure caused by armed suspects crashing vehicle; 1 suspect still unaccounted for

TechCrunch

Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now, it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk-owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Collectively, those three companies face a combined $10.5 billion in non-compliance fines from 2027 to 2032 under the proposed standards, and have already urged regulators to ease up.