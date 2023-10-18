465 closure caused by armed suspects crashing vehicle; 1 suspect still unaccounted for
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now, it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk-owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Collectively, those three companies face a combined $10.5 billion in non-compliance fines from 2027 to 2032 under the proposed standards, and have already urged regulators to ease up.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
X has confirmed its plans to charge new users for the service previously known as Twitter.
Learn about credit card rental car insurance, including differences between primary and secondary coverage and how to activate your credit card rental benefits.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
"I paid $20 for a spice organizer when it's literally exactly this could've spent $5 at Dollar Tree..." The post Turn Dollar Tree frames into an aesthetic spice rack for your drawer: ‘This is ACTUALLY affordable’ appeared first on In The Know.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Earnings at the Wall Street giant fell 33%. But there were some signs that dealmaking and trading were beginning to pick up.
A.J. Brown wants Donovan "I swear I didn't vomit at the Super Bowl" McNabb to remember that rumors can get blown up and follow a player around for years.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
General Motors is pushing its $4 billion plan to convert its Orion Assembly plant into an EV truck factory to late 2025, a year later than scheduled. GM's reasoning behind the delay — which will mean Orion will sit idle for two years — is "to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand," the company said in a statement sent to TechCrunch. GM's Orion Assembly Plant, with some 1,271 employees, is currently where the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV are assembled.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into GM subsidiary Cruise's autonomous vehicle system following several incidents involving pedestrians in San Francisco, where the company operates a robotaxi service. The most recent incident, which occurred October 2, left a woman stuck underneath a Cruise robotaxi after being hit by a human-driven vehicle. The San Francisco Police Department is also investigating that event.
The van concept previews a vehicle that buyers can make their own, including with commercial upfits.
Netflix's first live sports event is a golf tournament that features F1 drivers and PGA Tour pros. You can watch The Netflix Cup live on November 14.
It's the latest industry newcomer to fail due to a lack of funding.
Over the past two MLB postseasons, the Philadelphia Phillies are 11-2 at home.
Xiaomi's new 'HyperOS' will let users, vehicles and smart devices connect with one another seamlessly.
Arizona's hitters could not catch up to Zack Wheeler's fastball, while Philly's sluggers counterpunched at Zac Gallen's.
The Phillies' momentum hasn't let up, and they lead 1-0 in this NLCS.