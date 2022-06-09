$47,000 in drugs seized and Mount Penn man arrested

Jun. 9—A Mount Penn man was arrested Thursday and charged with possessing cocaine and methamphetamine.

Jonathan R. Smith, 31, of the 200 block of Endlich Avenue was taken into custody at his home. He is charged with possessing and intending to deliver a controlled substance, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Smith was awaiting arraignment late Thursday morning.

Police say they found about $47,000 worth of illegal drugs during a search of Smith's home.

According to Berks County detectives, in May Reading detectives identified Smith as a street-level drug dealer who was selling cocaine in Reading.

An investigation showed that Smith was storing drugs at his house. A warrant was obtained Tuesday to search that home.

The search took place Thursday, during which Smith was taken into custody without incident.

Police said during the search they found:

—Just under 2 pounds of bulk methamphetamine.

—About 0.4 ounces crack cocaine.

—About 0.45 ounces of powder cocaine.

—84 bags of crack cocaine.

—Eight bags of powder cocaine.

—Six ecstasy pills.

—Just under $8,500 believed to be proceeds from selling drugs.

—Drug paraphernalia, including a scale and packaging material.