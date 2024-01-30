$47,210 distributed to 11 local organizations by Coshocton Foundation

COSHOCTON − The Distribution Committee of the Coshocton Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling $47,210 to various community organizations for local projects.

The committee received 25 grant requests totaling $349,300.35. One request was referred back to the requester for more information and is eligible for resubmission at a later time.

Grants awarded were:

Jessica Thompson starts up a tractor at the farm maintained by Ridgewood Local Schools in this file photo. The farm is located next to the school's bus garage on Ohio 751.

• $15,000 to the Ridgewood Local School District to assist in the construction of a greenhouse, providing students with expanded educational opportunities at the Ridgewood School Farm.

• $7,500 to the River View Music Boosters to provide support in the replacement and upgrading of the group's fair stand's refrigeration and freezer equipment to ensure food safety for cold food storage.

• $6,000 to the Roscoe Village Foundation to provide support with additional funds to continue to grow village events and entertainment and bring tourism to Coshocton County.

• $5,000 to the Village of Warsaw to assist in the River View Community Park playground update.

• $3,515 to Clary Garden Foundation to provide support for the purchase of multi-use yoga equipment for people of all abilities to practice yoga.

• $2,500 to the Coshocton County Coordinated Transportation Agency to provide support for the purchase of collapsible carts for passengers utilizing public transit for grocery and daily needs shopping and dialysis treatment.

• $2,500 to the River View Local School District to provide support for multi-handicapped students with transition exploration opportunities by attending and experiencing LifeTown.

• $2,095 to the Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum to assist with collection preservation work as recommended by the American Alliance of Museums.

• $1,400 to Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission for the purchase of locking medical supply cabinets, allowing for more free space for patients.

• $1,250 to the River View Athletic Boosters to provide support in the purchase of a new jump pit for the track and field Program at the high school.

• $450 to Central Christian Church to support the purchase of supplemental curriculum for dealing with grief.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: $47,000 distributed to 11 organizations by Coshocton Foundation