At ₹47.90, Is MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE:MEP) Worth Looking At Closely?

MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE:MEP), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in India, led the NSEI gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at MEP Infrastructure Developers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MEP Infrastructure Developers still cheap?

Good news, investors! MEP Infrastructure Developers is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.08x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.07x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that MEP Infrastructure Developers’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will MEP Infrastructure Developers generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of MEP Infrastructure Developers, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -15%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MEP is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MEP, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MEP for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

