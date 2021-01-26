47 Best Housewarming Gifts to Celebrate a New Home

Kristi Kellogg
  • If your friend is into sage and crystals, this is one of the best housewarming gifts you can possibly get. Cleanse that aura, stat! $33, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/729263577/copal-sage-smudge-kit-with-palo-santo?ref=shop_home_active_1&crt=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Jungalow is one of our favorite stores for <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-online-furniture-stores?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:online furniture shopping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">online furniture shopping</a> and home decor scores. They’ve got tons of unique finds (with plenty of bohemian and quirky vibes). Case in point: this pink linen throw pillow. $79, Jungalow. <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/collections/pillows/products/pink-watercolor-pillow" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • That new house key needs a lovely new keychain, don’t you think? These handcrafted leather beauties are available in basically every color combo you can think of. $6, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/767383244/hand-painted-leather-keyrings?ga_order=most_relevant&ga_search_type=all&ga_view_type=gallery&ga_search_query=keyring+personalised&ref=sr_gallery-1-40&organic_search_click=1&bes=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This just might be the sweetest toaster we’ve ever seen. It comes in lilac, turquoise, yellow, and blush (pictured). $60, Saks Fifth Avenue. <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/product/kate-spade-new-york-kate-spade-x-lenox-all-in-good-taste-2-slice-toaster-0400012419174.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These monogrammed marble coasters are classy with a capital C. $34, Nordstrom. <a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/s/be-home-set-of-4-monogram-marble-coasters/5691356" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This designer teapot is made of porcelain, stainless steel, and plastic, and holds one liter of liquid. $95, HAY. <a href="https://us.hay.com/accessories/by-room/kitchen/sowden-tea-pot/2515073.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A one-month Winc subscription lets the recipient choose exactly which bottle of wine they’d like, and it’ll be shipped straight to their door. (It’s a great gift when you’re saying happy housewarming from afar.) $60, Winc. <a href="https://www.winc.com/gifts/gift-cards" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • What better way to say cheers to the new homeowners than with these wine glasses? $55, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/kitchen/products/mia-wine-glass" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This contemporary brass wine rack is practically art. $87, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/metal-wine-rack-e2384/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • White marble and mango wood come together to create this sharp-looking cheese board. Not only is it pretty to look at, it rotates 360 degrees for easy access to whatever tops it. (This cheese board is part of an entire wood-and-marble collection including <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/wood-and-marble-footed-fruit-bowl/s587386" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fruit bowls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fruit bowls</a>, <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/wood-and-marble-salad-servers-set-of-2/s586002" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serving utensils" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">serving utensils</a>, and more <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/wood-marble-inlay-serving-board/s141212" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:serving platters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">serving platters</a>.) $90, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/wood-and-marble-lazy-susan/s587368" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This happy little kit has everything they need to whisk up matcha in the comfort of a brand-new kitchen! $42, Golde. <a href="https://golde.co/collections/kits/products/make-your-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The KitchenAid Pro Mixer is definitely a splurge, but it’s <em>so</em> worth it. These mixers are heavy-duty countertop eye candy, and come in just about every lovely shade of the rainbow. $380, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/kitchenaid-artisan-aqua-sky-stand-mixer/s631493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And speaking of bakers and home chefs, an apron is another go-to housewarming pick that is sure to get ample use. This durable designer apron is made from leather and canvas. $185, Mi Cocina. <a href="https://micocinaus.com/products/apron-ap-1-black-canvas-leather" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This delicate-looking cake stand was inspired by the <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/the-pastel-glassware-you-need-this-summer?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:designer’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">designer’s</a> grandmother, Estelle, who believed the kitchen was the heart of the home. It’s the perfect housewarming present for any baker with a sweet tooth and an even sweeter heart. $225, Estelle. <a href="https://www.estellecoloredglass.com/collections/cake-stand/products/estelle-colored-glass-cake-stand-amber-smoke" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Who doesn’t love a new coffee mug? This subtle design goes well with any kitchen aesthetic, and that unexpected handle gives it a little pop of extra. $40, Yowie. <a href="https://www.shopyowie.com/products/white-mug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This top-shelf olive oil is made of Coratina olives in Puglia, Italy. It’s equal parts spicy and fruity, and any cooking enthusiast will be totally excited to use this in their new kitchen. $35, Sardel. <a href="https://sardelkitchen.com/products/organic-extra-virgin-olive-oil" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This glossy French press is made of thick, durable stoneware with a stain- and scratch-resistant enamel glaze. It’s also available in ink blue. $75, Crate & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/le-creuset-white-french-press/s566343" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This colorful set of glasses is another thoughtful housewarming gift. The details are exquisite on this set: The rims feature a delicate hand-twisted rim. $175, Coming Soon. <a href="https://comingsoonnewyork.com/products/striped-rim-glasses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These brightly colored towels are handmade, organic, and simply lovely! $65, Caravan. <a href="https://www.caravanhomedecor.com/collections/kitchen-towels/products/chunky-linen-hand-towels-set-of-2?variant=16741000020025" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $35, Material Kitchen. <a href="https://fave.co/2lNQDbP" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This swirly serving tray, handmade in Zimbabwe, will make a statement in the new dining room. $245, 54Kibo. <a href="https://54kibo.com/collections/ceramics/products/binga-serving-platter-medium-12-inch" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There’s one very important family member that can’t be ignored when it comes to a move: the pet! Moving is hard on humans, and these made-to-order ceramic food bowls are a perfect housewarming gift to make sure four legged friends aren’t forgotten. $65, Lux Eros. <a href="https://lux-eros.com/products/personalized-pet-bowl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Usher in the next chapter of good times with a bright and cheerful welcome mat. This one in particular was a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/15-of-the-most-popular-products-of-2020?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:huge hit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">huge hit</a> among Clever readers in 2020. $30, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/tossed-dash-semi-circle-doormat-t4688/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another unique housewarming gift? A piece of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/affordable-art-online?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool wall art" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cool wall art</a>. For this one, you really have to know their style and aesthetic. If you feel confident, go for it! $320, ABSOLUT Art.. <a href="https://www.absolutart.com/us/artist/nick-low/artwork/for-sale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A classy card to commemorate the new move-in is a foolproof option. $5, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/627523389/new-homeowner-card-new-home-card-new?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another one of our favorite housewarming gifts is a set of fresh <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-bath-towels?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bath towels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bath towels</a>. We love this pick from Coyuchi: an organic, lightweight towel that absorbs water quickly and has plenty of style. It’s available in white, pewter, shadow, lake, and sea spray (pictured). $58, Coyuchi. <a href="https://www.coyuchi.com/organic-cotton-mediterranean-towels.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Personalized bathrobes make a great gift for newlyweds–and this hooded, terry-lined version from Riley Home will get them settled in in no time. The brand also offers customization options on their shams and bath sheets that are a more contemporary take on monograms of yore. $119, RiLEY Home. <a href="https://www.rileyhome.com/navy-hooded-waffle-robe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This luxurious throw blanket, handwoven in Peru, is made from organic cotton and baby alpaca wool. $198, Coterie Brooklyn. <a href="https://coteriebrooklyn.com/collections/throws/products/alpaca-color-block-throw-blanket-dove-and-grey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And for someone you know who might be starting from scratch with their new home, this move-in bundle from Brooklinen comes with everything they need, including a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/10-eco-friendly-comforters?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:comforter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">comforter</a>, sheets, <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-duvet-covers?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:duvet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">duvet</a>, and pillow. $465, Brooklinen. <a href="https://www.brooklinen.com/products/classic-move-in-bundle?color1=window-pane" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/best-weighted-blankets?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weighted blanket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">weighted blanket</a> might relieve some of the post-move stress, plus it looks totally chic draped over the foot of a bed. The Bearaby Cotton Napper is one of our favorite weighted blankets, and you can get it in navy, white, green, pumpkin, gray, blush, burgundy, or yellow (pictured). $249, Bearaby. <a href="https://bearaby.com/products/the-napper?variant=32164549394521" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There’s nothing like a scented candle that says home sweet-smelling home—and Anthropologie’s candles are so gorgeous they double as home decor. $14, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/capri-blue-mini-volcano-capiz-jar-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This striking diffuser’s premium oil emits a gorgeous scent filled with notes of ginger, cardamom, pink pepper, cinnamon, amber, and grapefruit. <a href="https://www.ritualsandceremony.com/shop-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rituals & Ceremony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rituals & Ceremony</a> also carries diffusers in equally to-die-for scents including <a href="https://www.ritualsandceremony.com/shop-1/amber-lime-sugared-plum-reed-diffuser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amber, lime, and sugared plum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">amber, lime, and sugared plum</a>, or <a href="https://www.ritualsandceremony.com/shop-1/white-rose-fir-needle-reed-diffuser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:white rose and fir needle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">white rose and fir needle</a>. Can’t decide which fragrance to pick? Maybe just splurge and get the new homeowner all three. $38, Rituals & Ceremony. <a href="https://www.ritualsandceremony.com/shop-1/cardamom-tea-grapefruit-scented-reed-diffuser" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • There’s nothing quite like houseplants to freshen up new digs. We love these miniature pots that come ready to go with healthy succulents. $20, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/804705787/terracotta-ceramic-live-succulent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Smart Indoor Garden is a foolproof way to grow herbs, small vegetables, and flowers in any atmosphere—no external light is even needed. Plants are ready to harvest every four to six months, guaranteed. The kit includes seeds for basil, chives, thyme, and parsley. $189, MoMA Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/gifts/for-hosts-hostesses/veritable%C2%AE-smart-indoor-garden/138986.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Green thumbs will also appreciate a new indoor tree, like this rubber tree with stunning glossy leaves (bonus: it’s surprisingly low-maintenance). $150, Bloomscape. <a href="https://bloomscape.com/product/burgundy-rubber-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The ponytail palm is another one of our favorite <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/how-to-shop-for-a-houseplant?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">plants</a> that’ll make a great gift. $35, Grounded Plants. <a href="https://grounded-plants.com/products/ponytail-palm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Anyone with a green thumb will appreciate a new planter for their <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/decorating-with-house-plants?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor plants" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">indoor plants</a>. This Etsy find is hand-painted and sealed inside and out. $35, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/855163955/large-pot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You can also opt for a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/ways-to-get-in-on-the-wall-plant-hanging-trend-for-every-style?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wall-mounted planter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wall-mounted planter</a>, like this chic brass stunner. $180, Food52. <a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/5474-brass-spora-with-brass-hanger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This forward-thinking cleaning kit comes with reusable bottles and easy-to-use tablets that mix with water for, boom, an instant fresh bottle. The mixes are free of phosphates, ammonia, parabens, bleach, triclosan, and phthalates. This healthy alternative to traditional clean products is a <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/15-of-the-most-popular-products-of-2020?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:big hit with our readers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">big hit with our readers</a>, and it’s a great housewarming gift that anyone can use! $39, Blueland. <a href="https://www.blueland.com/products/the-clean-essentials" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Yes, the Dyson is a splurge. But it’s also a cordless wonder with twice the suction power of other cordless vacuums, and an LCD screen to display performance and run time stats. If you’re considering doing a group gift for a housewarming, this might be just the thing! $700, Dyson. <a href="https://www.dyson.com/vacuum-cleaners/sticks/dyson-v11-stick/dyson-v11-torque-drive-nickel-blue" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Google Home Minis are the perfect addition for a friend who <em>loves</em> their Google Home. These minis, which work with the Google Home, can be added to another room in the house. That way they can find tunes, get fast answers, control the house temperature, etc., wherever they are! (This coral version is fun, but if you prefer something more neutral, you can choose blue, black, or gray.) $49, Walmart. <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Google-Nest-Mini-2nd-Generation-Charcoal/741412707" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Another home tech option, the Ring Doorbell shows you who’s ringing your doorbell, what packages have arrived, and who’s walking by. You can keep an eye on your front door no matter where you are, and it gives great peace of mind. You can view the camera from your phone, of course, but this set also comes with an Echo 5 so you can have a look at the door without necessarily having your phone on hand. $290, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085VHPH8P?ref=MarsFS_VICC_rvd3&th=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This sleek piece of technology allows you to control the climate in your home from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Plus, it can be installed in 30 minutes or less. It’s available in a variety of finishes, including black, copper, brass, stainless steel, and white (pictured). $249, Lowe's. <a href="https://www.lowes.com/pd/Nest-Learning-3rd-Generation-Thermostat-with-Built-In-WiFi/999917946" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • And for that friend who is constantly misplacing their keys/wallet/phone/what have you, a storage tray is a must. $88, Craighill. <a href="https://craighill.co/collections/essentials/products/nocturn-catch-maple" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • What better way to celebrate a new home than a family-friendly <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-adult-board-games?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:board game?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">board game?</a> Crowd round the Scrabble board and make some memories. $180, MoMA Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/gifts/best-selling-gifts/scrabble-luxe-edition-game/12931-152601.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • No list of the best housewarming gifts would be complete without a statement <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/must-have-coffee-table-books-to-give-and-receive-for-the-holidays?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee table book" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee table book</a>. <em>Travel by Design</em> is one of our favorites, with more than 350 pages filled with glossy, wanderlust-inspiring images of cities around the world. $95, Assouline. <a href="https://www.assouline.com/products/travel-by-design" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • How about a stamp with your friend’s new address that will make sending out letters a breeze? $25, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/781426631/custom-return-address-stamp-personalized" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Everything they need to put the horrors of moving behind them

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

