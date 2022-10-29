47 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

3
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 47 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees, officials said Saturday.

At least 42 people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early Friday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas.

Five other people died elsewhere from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which slammed into the eastern province of Camarines Sur early Saturday, the government’s disaster-response agency said.

But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide laden with rainwater, rocks and trees that buried dozens of houses with as many as 60 people in the tribal village of Kusiong in Maguindanao’s Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Sinarimbo told The Associated Press by telephone, citing accounts from Kusiong villagers, who survived the flash flood and mudslide.

Eleven bodies, mostly of children, were dug up Friday by rescuers using spades in Kusiong, he said.

“That community will be our ground zero today,” Sinarimbo said, adding that heavy equipment and more rescue workers including army, police and volunteers have been deployed to intensify the search and rescue work.

The coastal village, which lies at the foot of a mountain, is accessible by road, allowing more rescuers to be deployed Saturday to deal with one of the worst weather-related disasters to hit the country’s south in decades, he said.

Citing reports from mayors, governors and disaster-response officials, Sinarimbo said 27 died mostly by drowning and landslides in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, 10 in Datu Blah Sinsuat town and five in Upi town, all in Maguindanao.

A death toll of 67 in Maguindanao on Friday night was recalled by authorities after discovering some double counting of casualties.

Army officials also reported at least 42 storm deaths in Maguindanao and said in a statement Friday night that their forces were “continuing to rescue those trapped in the flood in collaboration with local disaster teams” and take the displaced in army trucks to evacuation camps.

The unusually heavy rains flooded several towns in Maguindanao and outlying provinces in a mountainous region with marshy plains. Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers, Sinarimbo said.

The coast guard issued pictures of its rescuers, wading in chest-high floodwaters to rescue the elderly and children in Maguindanao. Many of the swamped areas had not been flooded for years, including Cotabato city where Sinarimbo said his house was inundated.

The stormy weather in a large swath of the country prompted the coast guard to prohibit sea travel in dangerously rough seas as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend to visit the tombs of relatives and for family reunions on All Saints’ Day in the largely Roman Catholic nation. Several domestic flights have also been cancelled, stranding thousands of passengers.

The wide rain bands of Nalgae, the 16th storm to hit the Philippine archipelago this year, enabled it to dump rainfall in the country’s south although the storm was blowing farther north, government forecaster Sam Duran said.

Dozens of provinces and cities were under storm alerts including the capital, Manila, which could be hit directly by the storm later Saturday, Vicente Manalo, who heads the government’s weather agency, told the AP.

More than 7,000 people were protectively evacuated away from the path of the storm, which was not expected to strengthen into a typhoon as it approached land, government forecasters and other officials said.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippine archipelago each year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 42 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

    Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, killing at least 42 people, leaving 16 others missing and trapping some residents on their roofs, officials said Friday. Most of the victims were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in hard-hit Maguindanao province, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region run by former guerrillas. The unusually intense rains were triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which was expected to slam into the country’s eastern coast from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday, forecasters said.

  • Philippines' death toll from Tropical Storm Nalgae climbs to 72

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines has recorded 72 deaths from Tropical Storm Nalgae that caused floods and landslides in southern provinces, the country's disaster agency said on Saturday. Maguindanao province was the most affected with 67 people dead, while two were killed in Sultan Kudarat, another two in South Cotabato and the rest of the casualties spread across the Visayas region in central Philippines, agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro told the DZMM radio station.

  • Rebels kill 2 soldiers in quake-hit Philippine province

    Suspected communist rebels killed two soldiers in an attack Thursday in a northern Philippine province where troops are helping residents recover from a strong earthquake, the military said. The attack by suspected New People’s Army guerrillas in Malibcong town in Abra province also injured one soldier and left another missing, military officials said. At least 44 people were injured by the quake, which damaged more than 2,000 houses, schools, hospitals and stone churches, and prompted the overnight closure of an international airport, disaster officials said.

  • Residents evacuated from flooded Philippines areas

    At least 13 died and five others were missing in flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains in southern Philippines, officials said Friday. (Oct. 28)

  • Details revealed about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir

    Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," is set to be released on Jan. 10, 2023.

  • Northern Ireland Faces New Election to Break Brexit Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland is set for a second election this year after the biggest unionist party again prevented the region’s government from forming, amid a row over post-Brexit trade rules that has major implications for the UK.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Me

  • Homes Flood as Tropical Storm Lashes Southern Philippines

    Flash flooding and landslide warnings were issued on Friday as an approaching tropical storm hit the southern Philippines.At least 31 people died and several others went missing as Tropical Storm Nalgae, known locally as Paeng, intensified on Friday morning, local reports said.Video uploaded to Twitter by Gleen Mayer shows his home in Cotabato City, in the Maguindanao province, inundated with floodwaters.The tropical storm is forecasted to make landfall on Saturday. Credit: Gleen Mayer via Storyful

  • Canucks acquire Ethan Bear, Lane Pederson from Hurricanes for draft pick

    Defenseman Ethan Bear has been traded to the Vancouver Canucks after failing to crack the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup this season.

  • What we know about the Broken Arrow house fire: 2 adults, 6 children found dead in alleged murder-suicide

    Police are currently investigating a Broken Arrow house fire as a murder-suicide after 8 people were confirmed dead Thursday, including 6 children.

  • Honoring Filipino Americans’ legacy of service

    Filipino American History Month is celebrated in the United States during the month of October.

  • Pete Buttigieg Energizes Wisconsin Democrats

    The Transportation secretary has been a hot commodity on the campaign trail.

  • Russia recruits Afghan commandos to bolster forces in Ukraine: 'Surprising' effect of US military drawdown

    The U.S. reportedly spent around $90 billion to establish the 20,000- to 30,000-member fighting force, which spent almost 20 years fighting alongside the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

  • Plea Deal Finalized for ‘Mother Killer’ Who Took Selfies With Her Corpse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos by Ann Shade / Allegheny County / Getty PITTSBURGH—A Pennsylvania judge on Friday upheld a controversial plea deal for David Sumney—a man who murdered his mother and then took a slew of selfies and pictures with her body—despite outrage from virtually everyone in their family.In a packed room on the 5th floor of Allegheny County County Court, Judge Edward Borkowski certified an August plea for Sumney, who copped to a third-degree murder charge for t

  • Energy & Environment — Feds open door to Colorado River intervention

    The federal government is indicating that it may impose cuts on water allocations from the Colorado River. Meanwhile, President Biden signed a climate treaty and plans to attend the U.N. climate conference, while at least one progressive lawmaker is pushing for a gasoline export ban. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the…

  • Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

    Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two days after he hit the social media giant with what is believed to be the largest campaign finance fine in U.S. history, The Seattle Times reported. The money is to go to the state Public Disclosure Commission, which enforces campaign finance laws.

  • Emma Raducanu withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Finals with wrist injury

    Emma Raducanu has pulled out of Great Britain’s team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as persistent injury worries bring her season to a premature end.

  • Security Service of Ukraine infiltrated FSB to catch mole, says acting SSU head

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 10:15 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has irrefutable evidence that Colonel Oleh Kulinich, the former head of the Crimean Central Office of the SSU, was working for the Russian Federation.

  • A prosecutor in the Trump Org trial says if they excused every juror who disliked Trump 'we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all'

    "This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, a lead prosecutor in the high-profile case said in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday.

  • Video shows driver hitting grandma, toddler in stroller on SJ street

    Miraculously, the 3-year-old only suffered a bump and a scratch, while the 68-year-old grandmother suffered broken ribs and shoulders. With that shocking surveillance footage, neighbors are concerned about those who will be out and about, trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween.

  • Biden says of candidate Fetterman: 'John IS Pennsylvania'

    If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats. The Pennsylvania seat has for months been the most likely pick-up opportunity for Democrats in the evenly-divided Senate, but as prospects darken for Democratic incumbents elsewhere, a win here is becoming an even more urgent insurance policy for the party to cling to Senate control.