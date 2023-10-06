47 GM Lockport employees temporarily laid off as impact of UAW strike reaches WNY
According to UAW Assistant Director Ray Jensen, this is due to the Lockport plant's connection with the plant in Wentzville, Missouri.
Ford has temporarily laid off 330 non-striking workers in Ohio and Illinois due to a ripple effect caused by the on-going UAW strike.
General Motors and Chrysler-parent Stellantis announced layoffs in Kansas and Ohio due to the ongoing UAW strike.
There's plenty of news is coming out of Detroit as the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand-up strikes enter their 13th day.
UAW president Shawn Fain announced the union was expanding its "stand up" strikes but skipping action against Ford.
U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to speak about the UAW strike against Detroit automakers. The UAW earlier invited Biden to join workers on the picket line.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
