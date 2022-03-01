47-year-old Frederick man charged with human trafficking; police say he ran a prostitution business in Columbia

Mar. 1—A 47-year-old Frederick man has been charged with human trafficking after Howard County Police said Monday that he was running a prostitution business out of a Columbia apartment.

Sang Kook Shin, who is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, is facing 10 charges, including numerous related to prostitution. No attorney was listed for him in online court records.

In December 2021, police started investigating possible prostitution activity at an apartment on Early April Way in Kings Contrivance in Columbia. Detectives learned he had rented the apartment where the prostitution business was operating, police said.

Police said they found evidence in both the Howard County apartment and Shin's Frederick home, including more than $10,000 in cash; a firearm and ammunition; multiple cellphones; ledgers and bank statements; and computer hard drives and USB flash drives.

During the investigation, detectives found a trafficking victim, police said, and they provided her referrals to victim services.